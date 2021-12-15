Tehachapi Unified School District closed Wednesday due to inclement weather
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Tehachapi Unified School District will be closing all schools Wednesday due to inclement weather.
Snow began falling in the Tehachapi area on Tuesday.
