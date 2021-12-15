ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehachapi, CA

Tehachapi Unified School District closed Wednesday due to inclement weather

By Marisel Maldonado
 4 days ago

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Tehachapi Unified School District will be closing all schools Wednesday due to inclement weather.

Snow began falling in the Tehachapi area on Tuesday.

KGET

Kern High School District to hold holiday meal distribution

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Kern High School District will be holding a holiday meal kit distribution on Monday for students and families. The distribution will be held on Monday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Regional Occupational Center (ROC) located at 501 South Mt. Vernon Avenue. The meal kit will contain enough food […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern County school districts respond to threats trending on TikTok

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — School districts in Kern County are alerting parents to posts on social media threatening violence at campuses on Friday. And while the threats are not specific to local schools, officials said they are monitoring them and take them seriously. Parents of Kern High School District, Bakersfield City School District, Norris School […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Alta Sierra ski resort to open Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The owner of Alta Sierra Ski Resort has confirmed with 17 News that it will open its slopes Monday. A social media post from the resort said the ticket office, rental shop and warming hut will open at 8 a.m., the lifts start at 9 a.m. and the mountain closes at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Here’s what $33 million gets a school district in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – When the Standard School District decided to build a new elementary school, they didn’t just play around. They took $33 million authorized by Measure S, which the voters of Oildale passed overwhelmingly five years ago, and designed a handsome new building on the footprint of the old structure – on time […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

After a year of vaccinations, COVID still grips Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On December 17, 2020, Dr. Arash Heidari saw the light at the end of the tunnel. “It was a rush of joy, in fact,” Dr. Heidari said. “Not because I am the first person who’s getting it, but to me, it was the beginning of the end of a nightmare.” Heidari […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield Fire Department and PG&E hold tree burning demonstration

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department and PG&E held a tree-burning demonstration Thursday morning, to remind the public about the fire hazards created by holiday decorations. PG&E spokesperson Katie Allen said the holidays see an especially high number of fires. “We do see an increase in fires during the holiday season, and PG&E […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern County unemployment rate dropped nearly a percentage point in November

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The unemployment rate in Kern County fell by almost a percentage point in November, according to the state Employment Development Department. The unemployment rate was 7.4 percent, down from 8.3 percent in October, according to the EDD. The unemployment rate for California in November was 5.4 percent, and 3.9 percent nationwide.
KERN COUNTY, CA
