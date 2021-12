[NOTE: This article contains NO SPOILERS beyond what is in trailers for the movie]. Salt Lake City, UT — Believe the hype about Spider-Man: No Way Home. I honestly did not expect to be able to say that about this movie. Between the constant, breathless anticipation from many, the relentless promotion on TV and the internet, all the rumors about potential guest appearances, endless fan theories, my teenage daughters constantly gushing about Tom Holland and the record-breaking ticket pre-sales, I just figured there was no possible way a movie could measure up to all that.

