Revealed: Why Kyle Walker Was Missing From Man City Squad in Leeds Victory

The Premier League champions extended their winning run to seven league games after taking Marcelo Bielsa's side to the sword at the Etihad Stadium, with Kevin De Bruyne back to his best after grabbing a brilliant brace.

Pep Guardiola will already be preparing to face Newcastle at the weekend, with Chelsea and Liverpool hot on Manchester City's tails for top spot in the Premier League table.

The Catalan boss made four changes to the starting XI to face Leeds on Tuesday, as John Stones, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez came in for Joao Cancelo, Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus respectively.

Kyle Walker was a notable absentee from the matchday squad after being named amongst the substitutes in Manchester City's 1-0 win over Wolves at the weekend.

The England international was dropped to the bench on Saturday after getting recklessly sent off in his side's Champions League loss in Leipzig last week, as Oleksandr Zinchenko came in at left-back for Joao Cancelo to take Walker's place on the right side of defence.

However, it was revealed before kick-off at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday that Walker was short of full fitness ahead of the league meeting with Leeds, which explained his exclusion from the matchday squad.

Interestingly, Guardiola started John Stones at right-back against the west Yorkshire side, with Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte in central defence - as Manchester City picked up their 10th clean sheet of the league campaign.

Walker, who has made 18 appearances across all competitions for the Sky Blues this season, could be in doubt to face Newcastle at St. James' Park on Sunday, as City look to extend their winning streak to eight league games.

