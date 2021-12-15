ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Revealed: Why Kyle Walker Was Missing From Man City Squad in Leeds Victory

By Vayam Lahoti
CityXtra
CityXtra
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kvKFC_0dNFrN0C00

The Premier League champions extended their winning run to seven league games after taking Marcelo Bielsa's side to the sword at the Etihad Stadium, with Kevin De Bruyne back to his best after grabbing a brilliant brace.

Pep Guardiola will already be preparing to face Newcastle at the weekend, with Chelsea and Liverpool hot on Manchester City's tails for top spot in the Premier League table.

The Catalan boss made four changes to the starting XI to face Leeds on Tuesday, as John Stones, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez came in for Joao Cancelo, Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus respectively.

Kyle Walker was a notable absentee from the matchday squad after being named amongst the substitutes in Manchester City's 1-0 win over Wolves at the weekend.

The England international was dropped to the bench on Saturday after getting recklessly sent off in his side's Champions League loss in Leipzig last week, as Oleksandr Zinchenko came in at left-back for Joao Cancelo to take Walker's place on the right side of defence.

However, it was revealed before kick-off at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday that Walker was short of full fitness ahead of the league meeting with Leeds, which explained his exclusion from the matchday squad.

Interestingly, Guardiola started John Stones at right-back against the west Yorkshire side, with Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte in central defence - as Manchester City picked up their 10th clean sheet of the league campaign.

Walker, who has made 18 appearances across all competitions for the Sky Blues this season, could be in doubt to face Newcastle at St. James' Park on Sunday, as City look to extend their winning streak to eight league games.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

The Latest On Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jamal Lewis and All the Latest Team News Ahead of Newcastle vs Man City (Premier League)

A Coronavirus crisis is causing chaos within the Premier League, with a total of five matches postponed by Friday evening due to outbreaks within the squads of numerous top-flight clubs. However, after thrashing Leeds 7-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night, Manchester City are looking to extend their lead...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Person
Kyle Walker
Person
Phil Foden
Person
John Stones
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Riyad Mahrez
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
CityXtra

"Snuck in Man United Like We Wouldn't Notice", "This is A Joke!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Key Star's Verdict on Premier League Title Race

It's been a tight race for top spot in England's top-flight so far this term, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City battling it out week on week for league glory in May. Despite making a sluggish start to the season with consecutive defeats against Leicester City and Tottenham in the Community Shield and Premier League respectively, Manchester City have been in sensational form of late having recorded seven league wins on the trot.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

Man City 'Ready to Open Talks' with Striker and Representatives Over Etihad Stadium Contract

Playing on the right-wing has given Gabriel Jesus a new lease of life this season, with the Brazilian registering six assists across the Premier League campaign so far. Despite being linked with the likes of Juventus and Bayern Munich in the summer, Jesus decided to stay at Manchester City and has silenced his doubters with bright performances as a wide-man this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

Barcelona Agree Salary for Man City Star With January Exit Edging Closer

The speculation around Ferran Torres’ move to Barcelona is endless, with the 21-year-old constantly linked with a return to Spain in the upcoming January transfer window. The 2021/22 campaign was meant to be Ferran Torres’ golden chance of becoming Manchester City’s main man down the middle following Sergio Aguero's exit, but a long-term foot injury sustained on international duty stopped him in his tracks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Man City#Catalan#Xi#Matchday#The Sky Blues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
CityXtra

Manchester City's January Transfer Plans Revealed in New Report

Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions are currently flying high at the summit of the top-flight table, sitting four points clear prior to Chelsea and Liverpool's next fixtures, after a 7-0 annihilation of Leeds United in midweek. With many Manchester City fans and pundits alike predicting the club not to defend...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sporting News

Why Arsenal's Aubameyang was stripped of captain's armband by Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has taken a strong and decisive measure by removing striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the club captaincy after his 'latest disciplinary breach.'. The club announced the decision on Dec. 14, with the breach cited as the reason for the decision. The Gabon international was previously dropped by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sergio Aguero thanks his well-wishers – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 16.FootballSergio Aguero thanked all his well-wishers.Yesterday was an emotional day. I want to thank you for the supportive, loving messages that I've received and I'm still receiving. You give me the strength for all things to come ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dTHUBQj5o6— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) December 16, 2021Alexandre Lacazette bemoaned his penalty miss.Tough to take but that was a great game and you fans make all the difference 🔴♣️ pic.twitter.com/nGkILcDzt3— Alexandre...
TENNIS
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
292
Followers
3K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy