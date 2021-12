MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With news from Moderna that a booster dose of its coronavirus vaccine appeared to significantly increase antibodies that can help fight off an infection with the Omicron variant, the Minnesota Department of Health reports that there have been 3,397 newly reported positive cases of COVID-19, along with another 45 deaths. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is at 9.6%, which is now below the line the state considers “high risk,” although still well into the zone designated for “caution.” There are also a reported 60.1 daily new cases per 100,000 Minnesota residents, which puts the state well above...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO