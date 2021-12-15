ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU ready to take “unprecedented measures” against Russia – von der Leyen

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union is ready to scale up its sanctions and take “unprecedented measures” against Russia if it shows further aggression towards...

