Denver, CO

Denver's unhoused can stay at a safe outdoor space for the first time ever, and what else is happening in Denver today

Denver Happenings
Denver Happenings
 4 days ago

Mile High Daily Roundup Wednesday, December 15

Looking for ways to keep your kids active and engaged? Then check out Denver's Youth Program Locator. It enabled Denver families to easily find afterschool programs that fit their needs. You can search virtual and in-person programs to keep your kids safe, active and enegaged.

Protect yourself and those around you during the New Year

Did you know that it takes two weeks for a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to build protection? Vaccination will help to keep you optimally protected against coronavirus. If you want to be fully protected for New Year's Eve, now is the time to make a plan. Get your COVID-19 booster by December 17 to extend your protection into the next year.

Denver's homeless can stay at a safe outdoor space for the first time ever

The first safe outdoor space on city-owned property in Denver opened on Tuesday, December 14 at the Denver Human Services (DHS) East Office in the city’s Clayton neighborhood. It's the first time city property is being used for safe outdoor space. The managed site that provides temporary housing is a safe, clean and heated place to live. The site will stay open until November 30, 2022. During the year the facility will offer residents shelter, cots, food, supportive services, and assistance for finding permanent housing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ditRT_0dNFoDmd00
Credit: Colorado Village Collaborative

What's it like out there

A High Wind Warning has been issued for the Front Range, I-25 Corridor and the Plains on Wednesday. With High Wind Warning there is potential for power outages and blowing dust. For your own safety, stay alert at all times and be prepared.

Above are some of the most relevant and important updates from Denver today.

