Michaels is ready to be city clerk

By BOB MUDGE Senior Writer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVENICE — Like her predecessor, incoming City Clerk Kelly Michaels moved to Venice from Wisconsin, the Badger State. She’s been learning the ropes under Lori Stelzer since Nov. 8 and takes over Jan. 1. Michaels and her husband had visited the area and have local friends and...

abc17news.com

City gets ready to inaugurate all-Muslim government

For decades, Hamtramck was known as Michigan’s “Little Warsaw,” a city of just two square miles of tightly-packed houses and factories, spitting distance from downtown Detroit. The Polish Cardinal Karol Wojtyla visited once, back in 1969, before he became Pope. A statue of Wojtyla, arms outstretched, still...
DETROIT, MI
Monroe Local News

The City of Monroe seeks a payroll clerk, more…

The city of Monroe has current job postings including for a payroll clerk. The application for the payroll clerk ends on Dec. 24, 2021. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website. Please note...
MONROE, GA
FingerLakes1.com

INSIDE THE FLX: Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason (podcast)

This week, Ted Baker talks with the Auburn City Clerk about money coming in for the Casey Park skate park renovations, marketing money for the Equal Rights Heritage Center, the Seward House carriage house and barn project and for the Lake Ave. bridge. Also, a grant program for human services and the city and CEDA will work together to administer grants to businesses affected by COVID-19.
AUBURN, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

City Clerk Bob Curtis announces retirement

I’m writing to thank the citizens of Glens Falls for allowing me the opportunity to serve our wonderful City for 37+ years, 10 years as Mayor’s Assistant and the last 27+ years as City Clerk. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve our community. Now,...
GLENS FALLS, NY
krcrtv.com

Recall group claims Chico City Clerk used inconsistent recall standards

CHICO, Calif. — Efforts to recall two Chico council members continue. The group leading the way to recall republican city councilmembers Mayor Andrew Coolidge and Sean Morgan are now claiming the City Clerk and City Elections Official, Debbie Presson, used inconsistent recall standards. "Fair election procedures are not just...
CHICO, CA
portland.me.us

Portland Seeks New City Clerk

The City of Portland will soon be seeking a new City Clerk following the news that Katherine Jones is set to retire on July 1, 2022. Jones formally submitted her intentions on December 6, 2021, and cited her eagerness to spend more time with her family, especially her young grandchildren. Mayor Kate Snyder plans to expand the scope of the existing Search subcommittee to now include a search process for both the City Manager and Clerk positions.
PORTLAND, ME
2urbangirls.com

Carson appoints new City Clerk

CARSON – The Carson city council has appointed a new city clerk in the wake of the abrupt resignation of Myla Rahman who was elected to the position last month. During a special city council meeting last night, the council appointed Dr. Khaleah K. Bradshaw, who is currently employed with Cal State University Dominguez Hills as its director of government and community relations.
CARSON, CA
WNCY

Oshkosh Selects New City Clerk

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – The city of Oshkosh is set to welcome a new City Clerk as it heads into 2022. Jessi Balcom has been selected to oversee the city clerk’s office. Balcom has been a Management Analyst in the City’s Utility Division since July 2019. Prior to that, Balcom was the Village Administrator for the Village of Slinger for 6 years, and was previously with the Village of Elm Grove as a Zoning and Planning Administrator. Overall, Balcom has over 15 years of municipal experience in various roles. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Public Administration and Policy Analysis from the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point and also holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of Kansas.
OSHKOSH, WI
WVNews

Kingwood City Clerk retires

KINGWOOD — Kingwood has hung out the help wanted sign at City Hall, as it begins its search for a new clerk. City Clerk Michelle Whetsell is retiring and moving to warmer climes, prompting the search. Applications closed Friday. One person has applied for the position. Council will consider the application next week.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

City of Weston ordinances ready for review

Weston City Attorney Brian Bailey told Weston City Council and Mayor Kim Harrison-Edwards at council’s Monday, December 5, meeting that the draft of ordinances is ready for review. The city has been working with American Legal of Cincinnati on compiling ordinances. Once finalized, the ordinances will be available in an...
WESTON, WV
Chicago Tribune

City Clerk Anna Valencia endorsed by nurses union in bid for Illinois secretary of state

The Illinois Nurses Association has endorsed Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia in her bid to be the Democratic nominee for secretary of state in next summer’s primary election, her campaign announced Wednesday morning. “Our nurses need the support of strong union allies in office now more than ever as the ongoing pandemic continues to strain our front line workers and health care community,” ...
ILLINOIS STATE
Santa Monica Daily Press

City Clerk Confirms Bonin Recall Petition Headed To Verification Stage

The Los Angeles City Clerk has confirmed that the “raw number of signatures’’ on the recall petition against Councilman Mike Bonin was enough for it to proceed to the verification state, which will occur over the next 30 days. The Office of the City Clerk has 30 business days after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kait 8

Council to meet over duties of Jonesboro City Clerk

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A special meeting has been called for by the Nominating & Rules Committee to discuss an ordinance regarding the City Clerk in Jonesboro. The meeting will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Municipal Center on 300 South Church Street. According to...
JONESBORO, AR
CBS Pittsburgh

City Council, Pittsburgh Public Safety Looking Into String Of Vandalism, Robberies On Mt. Washington

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – City leaders are warning of a “Grinch” on Mt. Washington. They say recently there has been a string of vandalism and robberies to businesses. Some of those robberies have been packages taken off of porches and another was a cashbox taken from the front desk of a floral shop. These events have caused a heightened awareness for businesses and community members living in the area. Armful of Flowers, the shop that was the victim of having their cashbox stolen, says this is a generally safe area. So they were shocked when somebody walked through their doors and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

CALUMET CITY MAYOR THADDEUS JONES TO DISCUSS RECENTLY REVEALED RESULTS FROM ACCOUNTING FIRM AUDIT OF CLERK’S OFFICE “FINDINGS ARE DISTURBING, ALARMING, AND CRIMINAL”

***Edgar County Watchdogs will be livestreaming this event for your viewing***. “FINDINGS ARE DISTURBING, ALARMING, AND CRIMINAL”. TO THE FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATIONS (FBI) BLATANT ABUSE OF TAXPAYER FUNDS. Thursday, December 16th, [email protected] 10:00 AM. Calumet City City Hall, 204 Pulaski Road, Calumet City, Illinois. (Calumet City, Ill) Mr....
CALUMET CITY, IL

