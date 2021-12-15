Michaels is ready to be city clerk

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – The city of Oshkosh is set to welcome a new City Clerk as it heads into 2022. Jessi Balcom has been selected to oversee the city clerk’s office. Balcom has been a Management Analyst in the City’s Utility Division since July 2019. Prior to that, Balcom was the Village Administrator for the Village of Slinger for 6 years, and was previously with the Village of Elm Grove as a Zoning and Planning Administrator. Overall, Balcom has over 15 years of municipal experience in various roles. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Public Administration and Policy Analysis from the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point and also holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of Kansas.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO