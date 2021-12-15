Tiffany Haddish Attempts to Solve a Murder in ‘The Afterparty’ Trailer

Tiffany Haddish , Dave Franco , Sam Richardson, and Ilana Glazer are among the all-star cast who appear in the first trailer for The Afterparty , an upcoming murder mystery comedy series. The series, set to premiere on Apple TV +, also stars Zoë Chao, Ike Barinholtz, and Ben Schwartz.

Franco plays a pop star who gets murdered during a party at his mansion, as seen in the trailer, and Haddish is the detective faced with solving the crime. The official synopsis notes, “ The Afterparty is a genre-defying series centered on a murder mystery at a high school reunion, with each episode exploring a different character ’ s account of the fateful evening in question, all through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller ’ s perspective.”

The series comes from Chris Miller and Phil Lord, directors of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and 21 Jump Street .

The eight-episode first season will launch January 28th, 2022 on Apple TV+ with three episodes and will be followed by one new episode weekly each Friday.