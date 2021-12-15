ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Tiffany Haddish Attempts to Solve a Murder in ‘The Afterparty’ Trailer

By Emily Zemler
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MsLkx_0dNFmisc00

Tiffany Haddish , Dave Franco , Sam Richardson, and Ilana Glazer are among the all-star cast who appear in the first trailer for The Afterparty , an upcoming murder mystery comedy series. The series, set to premiere on Apple TV +, also stars Zoë Chao, Ike Barinholtz, and Ben Schwartz.

Franco plays a pop star who gets murdered during a party at his mansion, as seen in the trailer, and Haddish is the detective faced with solving the crime. The official synopsis notes, “ The Afterparty is a genre-defying series centered on a murder mystery at a high school reunion, with each episode exploring a different character ’ s account of the fateful evening in question, all through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller ’ s perspective.”

The series comes from Chris Miller and Phil Lord, directors of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and 21 Jump Street .

The eight-episode first season will launch January 28th, 2022 on Apple TV+ with three episodes and will be followed by one new episode weekly each Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Get Dropped Into the Jungle in ‘The Lost City’ Trailer

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum head deep into the jungle in search of ancient treasure in the goofy new trailer for The Lost City, set to arrive in theaters next March. In the film, Bullock plays a romance-adventure novelist, Loretta Sage, while Tatum plays Alan, her Fabio-esque cover model who wishes he was a bit more like Loretta’s hero protagonist, “Dash.” While promoting her recent book, Loretta is kidnapped by a bizarro billionaire (played by Daniel Radcliffe), who believes her expertise will help him find the actual ancient treasure she happened to include in her new novel.  Determined to help Loretta, and prove he’s not just a cover model, Alan joins her in the wilderness, where the pair have to overcome the jungle’s comically harsh realities, from steep cliffs to persistent leeches. Then there’s the greatest threat to Alan’s hero’s journey — a cameo by Brad Pitt, a true adventurer, who explains the reason he’s also so handsome, “My dad was a weatherman.”  The Lost City will also feature Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Patti Harrison and Oscar Nunez. The movie was directed by Aaron and Adam Nee.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Watch Orlando Bloom, Killer Mike, Elijah Wood Rap About ‘Lord of the Rings’

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Lord of the Rings movie trilogy, Stephen Colbert gathered an all-star group to rap about its success. In the clip, aired on The Late Show, cast members Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Hugo Weaving, Andy Serkis, Orlando Bloom, and Viggo Mortensen are joined by Method Man, Killer Mike, and Anna Kendrick. Colbert and Jon Batiste also got in on the tune, dubbed “#1 Trilly.” Colbert is a self-professed ‘Ringer’ and an enormous Tolkien fan who can recite entire passages from the novels. He put the music video together a week early, lamenting the fact that The Late Show won’t be on air for the actual anniversary next week. Earlier this year, Colbert hosted a trio of cinema-only Lord of the Rings cast reunions as part of Alamo Drafthouse’s free series that encouraged moviegoers to return to their local independent theaters. An Amazon Prime series based on The Lord of the Rings, as well as Tolkien’s The Hobbit, will premiere on September 2nd, 2022 on the streaming platform. The new series will take place thousands of years before the events of both The Hobbit and The Lords of the Rings.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’: Tina Fey Returns to Co-Anchor Weekend Update for Audience of Three

Tina Fey returned to co-anchor Weekend Update alongside Michael Che in Colin Jost’s absence. With this week’s Saturday Night Live impacted by an Omicron surge, there were a handful of pre-recorded and classic sketches that aired throughout the evening, but Fey and Che were able to perform Weekend Update onstage. Their audience, however, was just three people: host Paul Rudd, Tom Hanks and Kenan Thompson. Fey immediately addressed Jost’s absence saying, “It’s not what you think. He’s getting some work done.” Since most of the cast and crew were sent home, Fey and Che decided to “read these dumb jokes” to the trio. “O.J. Simpson...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ike Barinholtz
Person
Ilana Glazer
Person
Dave Franco
Person
Ben Schwartz
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Zoë Chao
Person
Phil Lord
Popculture

'Girls Trip 2': Tracy Oliver Offers Update on Tiffany Haddish-Starring Sequel (Exclusive)

Tracy Oliver is back with a project putting friendships in the spotlight. The Girls Trip creator's new Amazon Prime Video series Harlem follows four Black 30-something women living in the Harlem section of New York as they navigate dating, life, and love. The series stars Meagan Good, Shoniqua Shandai, Grace Byers, and Jerri Johnson in the lead roles. The four friends rely on their relationships to get them through the ups and downs of life in the city. It's a similar theme to Oliver's 2017 box office smash.
MOVIES
KTVB

Common Addresses Breakup From Tiffany Haddish for the First Time

Common is opening up about his breakup with Tiffany Haddish. During an appearance on Thursday's episode of Hollywood Unlocked With Jason Lee: Uncensored, the 49-year-old actor spoke about his November split from the 42-year-old actress for the first time. Common began his remarks by praising Haddish as "one of the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Afterparty#Film Star
thesource.com

Common Issues Tiffany Haddish a Post-Break Up Birthday Message on Instagram

Common and Tiffany Haddish called it quits, but Common still has love for his former bae on her birthday. Hitting Instagram, Common shared a public and touching birthday wish for Haddish. “Happy Birthday to the Queen @tiffanyhaddish!” Common wrote on IG. “One of the most beautiful and dynamic and wonderful...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Common Explains Why He And Tiffany Haddish Really Broke Up

Hollywood relationships come and go, and Common and Tiffany Haddish are among the latest celebrity couples to call it quits. The pair of actors recently parted ways after dating for a while, breaking off their relationship this past November. In September, Haddish joked about the big gift she wanted instead of an engagement ring if Common ever proposed, but now they are officially broken up. He's now opened up about his break-up with the Girls Trip actress and explained the reason they really broke up.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thesource.com

Common and Tiffany Haddish Break Up Due to Being “Just Too Busy”

Busy lifestyles have cost Tiffany Haddish and Common their relationship. PEOPLE reports the two split because “both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship.”. Haddish first confirmed their relationship in August 2020 while appearing on Steve-O’s podcast. The two met on the set of the 2019 film, The Kitchen.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sandra Bullock Slays In A Sheer Sparkly Jumpsuit At ‘The Unforgivable’ Premiere — Photos

Sandra Bullock looked glam in a sparkly jumpsuit at the New York premiere of her drama film, ‘The Unforgivable.’. Sandra Bullock put her best fashion foot forward at the premiere of her film The Unforgivable in New York on Tuesday, Nov. 30. The Oscar winner, 57, stunned in a sheer sparkly jumpsuit as she arrived on the red carpet, finishing the look with a black blazer and clutch purse.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Actor, Rapper Da’Vinchi Signs With APA (Exclusive)

Actor and rapper Da’Vinchi has signed with APA for representation in all areas. Da’Vinchi is one of the stars of BMF (formerly known as Black Mafia Family), the hit crime drama that is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson for Starz. The actor plays one of the infamous Flenory brothers in the show, which debuted in September and almost immediately secured a second season renewal. This past fall served up another milestone for Da’Vinchi as he also made his Broadway debut in October. He was part of the ensemble in the Keenan Scott II play Thoughts of a Colored Man, playing...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

‘The Afterparty’ Trailer Features an All-Star Cast in Murder Mystery Series From Lord and Miller

Apple TV+ has officially released the trailer for the new murder mystery comedy The Afterparty, set to debut on January 28th, 2022. The series comes from Chris Miller and Phil Lord, the filmmakers behind various films such as 21 Jump Street and The Lego Movie. The eight episodes will chronicle the investigation of a detective who is seeking the murderer of a famous multi-hyphenated celebrity, who mysteriously dies during the afterparty of his high school reunion that he hosts for his disgruntled former classmates.
TV SERIES
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Indstry News: Dave Chappelle, Tom Holland, Colin Farrell + More!

DAVE CHAPPELLE TO HEADLINE NETFLIX COMEDY FESTIVAL: Dave Chappelle is set to team up with Netflix for their debut comedy festival, Netflix Is A Joke. The festival will take place in Los Angeles from April 29th to May 8th, 2022 and include the biggest names in comedy including Amy Schumer, Tina Fey, Wanda Sykes, Jerry Seinfeld, David Letterman, Chris Rock, and more. The festival was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic however presale tickets go on sale Dec. 10th.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy