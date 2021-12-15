ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Antony Sumner death: Teenager charged with street stabbing murder

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA teenager has been charged with the murder of a 42-year-old man who was...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Higher Walton deaths: Couple stabbed to death named

A couple who were stabbed to death inside a house have been named. The bodies of Tricia Livesey, 57, and Anthony Tipping, 60, were discovered in Cann Bridge Street, Higher Walton, near Preston at about 13:40 GMT on Saturday. Post-mortem examinations found that they had died as a result of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Murder#Sheffield
ourdavie.com

Woman charged with murder in Wednesday evening death

A Mocksville woman is in jail charged with murder after a man was found dead in an apartment Wednesday evening. Summer Brooks McGuire, 30, was charged with murder in the death of Glen Leal Jr., who lived at the Forrest Lane Apartments. Davie sheriff’s officials released little information on Thursday...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
BBC

Ava White: Police release image of van after girl stabbed to death

A van driver near the scene of the fatal stabbing of a 12-year-old girl may have witnessed something "vital", police said. Ava White was out with friends in Liverpool when she was attacked on Thursday and died shortly afterwards. The occupants of a silver Enterprise van spotted in the vicinity...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Triple killer faces life for murdering his newborn baby, toddler and girlfriend

Triple killer Jordan Monaghan is facing life behind bars after being convicted of murdering his newborn baby girl and toddler son by smothering, and six years later killing his new partner with a drug overdose.The 30-year-old, a manipulative and controlling gambling addict, obstructed the airways of his helpless children in separate murders in January and August, 2013.After further information came to light, police reviewed the deaths of Ruby, aged 24 days, and Logan, aged 21 months, and in 2018, Monaghan was arrested.He was on police bail for the child murders when he murdered his new girlfriend with a deadly cocktail...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Huddersfield: Man jailed for life over house fire deaths

A man who deliberately set mattresses alight at a house in West Yorkshire, causing a fire which killed two people, has been jailed for life. Samantha Mills, 31, and Reece Schofield, 24, died after the blaze in Clare Hill, Huddersfield, on 23 March 2021. Four other people survived. Following a...
ACCIDENTS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Second teenager charged with murdering 16-year-old in west London

A 17-year-old boy has become the second teenager to be charged with the murder of Rishmeet Singh.Rishmeet, 16, was stabbed to death in Raleigh Street, Southall west London on November 24 this year.The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene shortly after 9pm after they received reports of a stabbing following a fight involving a group of people.A 17-year-old was charged with murder on December 2 and has been bailed to appear at the Old Bailey on a later date.The second teenager was charged on Friday and appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court the same day.He has...
HEALTH SERVICES
fox29.com

New Jersey mother charged in stabbing death of infant daughter

PENNS GROVE, N.J. - A Salem County mother is facing murder charges after prosecutors say she stabbed her infant daughter to death Friday night in Penns Grove. Authorities were called to a residence on Helms Cove Lane around 11 p.m. after they received a 911 call with an "audible disturbance in the background."
PENNS GROVE, NJ
PIX11

Morningside Park stabbing spree suspect charged with murder in death of Columbia student: NYPD

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A man accused of going on a deadly stabbing spree in Manhattan on Thursday was charged by police late Friday night.  Vincent Pinkney, of Manhattan, faces charges of murder, attempted murder, assault, attempted assailt and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD. The 25-year-old purported gang […]
MANHATTAN, NY
BBC

Reece Heffernan stabbing: Two more charged over death

Two more people have been charged in connection with the death of a 22-year-old man on Halloween night. Reece Heffernan was fatally stabbed in Romany Lane in Tilehurst, Reading, on 31 October. Damian Wozniak, 18, and Madison Henderson, 19, have both been charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Teenager charged with murdering man in Shropshire border town

A man has been charged with murder and another with grievous bodily harm after the death of a man last week. Ajay Price, aged 19, of Main Street, Kington, has been charged with murdering 51-year-old Carl Dyche in the Shropshire/Herefordshire border town last Thursday. Price appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two teenagers arrested after 16-year-old stabbed to death

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death, police said. The youths, aged 16 and 17, have been detained in connection with the death of Ramarni Crosby in the Tredworth area of Gloucester. The teenager, known as Marni to family and...
PUBLIC SAFETY

