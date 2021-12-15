Antony Sumner death: Teenager charged with street stabbing murder

A 17-year-old boy has become the second teenager to be charged with the murder of Rishmeet Singh.Rishmeet, 16, was stabbed to death in Raleigh Street, Southall west London on November 24 this year.The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene shortly after 9pm after they received reports of a stabbing following a fight involving a group of people.A 17-year-old was charged with murder on December 2 and has been bailed to appear at the Old Bailey on a later date.The second teenager was charged on Friday and appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court the same day.He has...

