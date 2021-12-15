ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Reading fire: One dead and others unaccounted for after blaze

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person has died and several others remain unaccounted for following a fire. The blaze broke out at a property in Grovelands Road, Reading, overnight. Thames Valley Police...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Huddersfield: Man jailed for life over house fire deaths

A man who deliberately set mattresses alight at a house in West Yorkshire, causing a fire which killed two people, has been jailed for life. Samantha Mills, 31, and Reece Schofield, 24, died after the blaze in Clare Hill, Huddersfield, on 23 March 2021. Four other people survived. Following a...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Ava White: Police release image of van after girl stabbed to death

A van driver near the scene of the fatal stabbing of a 12-year-old girl may have witnessed something "vital", police said. Ava White was out with friends in Liverpool when she was attacked on Thursday and died shortly afterwards. The occupants of a silver Enterprise van spotted in the vicinity...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Four children die in house blaze despite firefighters’ rescue efforts

Four children, all believed to be related, have died in a house fire in south London after firefighters battled to save them as the blaze tore through the building.Firefighters in breathing apparatus entered the mid-terrace house in Collingwood Road, Sutton on Thursday evening, as it was being ravaged by an “intense blaze”, before removing each of the four children and giving them CPR.London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said their deaths had “left everyone numb with profound sadness”.The fire was under control by 8.36pm and the cause is under investigation.Mr Roe said: “This is an incident that has left everyone...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Accident#Bbc South
KWTX

One dead after fire, ensuing explosion heard for miles in Central Texas

OGLESBY, Texas (KWTX) - A person is dead after a house fire and subsequent explosion at a home in Oglesby which was heard for miles Monday night. The victim, only being described as a man in his 50s, was found dead inside the home by the Oglesby Volunteer Fire Department. No one else was home at the time, officials said.
TEXAS STATE
BBC

Small Heath stabbing: Family's disbelief after 18-year-old dies

The family of an 18-year-old who was stabbed to death in the street have said they are in shock and cannot believe he has died. Yahya Sharif from Nechells was found seriously injured on Coventry Road in the Small Heath area of Birmingham on Friday. West Midlands Police said there...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Terrorism
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Girl, 11, dies as chemicals discovered at block of flats

An 11-year-old girl has died after a number of chemicals were found at a block of flats in London.The Metropolitan Police said it was called out just after 4pm on Saturday by paramedics who had received reports that the girl was unresponsive at a flat in Sutton Street, Shadwell.She was taken to hospital and died shortly after.The force said the girl’s death is currently being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.Other residents in the block were evacuated as a precaution and are being looked after by the local authorityMetropolitan PoliceThe London Fire Brigade said it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTAJ

One dead after apartment fire in Oakhurst section of Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was killed in a Sunday night fire in the Oakhurst Homes section of Johnstown, according to Cambria County dispatch. The fire broke out at 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12. Johnstown fire and police responded with West End EMS and the Cambria County Coroner was called out to the […]
FOX59

One dead after a residence fire that burned itself out overnight

INDIANAPOLIS — A 79-year-old adult male was found in his residence not breathing and nonresponsive Sunday afternoon on the 100 block of S. 6th Avenue. Inside, crews noted that there were visible signs of a fire that was believed to have occurred overnight and burned itself out. The Indianapolis Fire Department believes it was caused […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOWK 13 News

One dead after Wheelersburg accident

WHEELERSBURG (WOWK)—Below is a press release from Ohio State Highway Patrol. On Sunday, December 5th at 9:47am, the Portsmouth Dispatch Center of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a single vehicle crash on Ohio River Road near the intersection of Hastings Hill Road in Porter Township. Burton T. Colvin, 92, of New […]
OHIO STATE
BBC

Carlisle fire: Warehouse blaze finally out after a month

People living near to a warehouse fire have been told they can finally open windows and doors again a month after it broke out. The blaze involving hundreds of tonnes of wood, plastics and household waste started on 8 November at Rockcliffe Industrial Estate, near Carlisle. A decision was made...
ACCIDENTS
FireEngineering.com

One Dead in AL Home Explosion, Fire

The investigation continues into a Tuscaloosa County house explosion that killed one person, but authorities said there is no indication of foul play. Tuscaloosa firefighters and sheriff’s deputies were dispatched shortly after 11 a.m. Monday to 6008 17th Street East in Cottondale to a house fire which callers described as an explosion, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BBC

Reading fire: Two people confirmed missing in flats blaze

Two people have been confirmed missing after a fire at a four-storey block of flats in which a person died. The blaze engulfed the building in Rowe Court, Reading, in the early hours of Wednesday. Police said they did not anticipate any more survivors from the fire, despite "an extensive...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Sutton house fire: Woman released on bail

A 27-year-old woman arrested as part of the investigation into a house fire which killed four young brothers has been released on bail. Kyson and Bryson, aged four, and Leyton and Logan Hoath, aged three, were alone when the fire broke out at the terrace house in Collingwood Road, Sutton, on Thursday.
ACCIDENTS
PIX11

One found dead after residential fire in Paterson: officials

PATERSON N.J. — One person died in a residential fire Friday evening, officials said Saturday. Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes, Paterson Fire Chief Brian McDermott said the victim was found in debris after a 2-and-a-half-story residence fire that happened on Lafayette Street in Paterson. Police and fire personnel responded to the fire about 11:06 […]
PATERSON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy