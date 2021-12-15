ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Boston hit-and-run: Girl, 8, seriously injured

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn eight-year-old girl suffered serious injuries when she was struck...

www.bbc.com

whdh.com

Boston police searching for 6 women accused of assaulting security guard in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying six women who were involved in an assault on a security guard in Roxbury. Officers were called to the Walgreens on Warren Street around 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 10 after a security guard was injured while trying to stop the women from shoplifting, according to a release issued by police.
BOSTON, MA
BBC

Two women arrested after newborn baby found dead in Doncaster

Two women have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a newborn baby was found dead in Doncaster. Police said they had been called along with the ambulance service to a property on Norman Crescent, Rossington, at 12:15 GMT. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Higher Walton deaths: Couple stabbed to death named

A couple who were stabbed to death inside a house have been named. The bodies of Tricia Livesey, 57, and Anthony Tipping, 60, were discovered in Cann Bridge Street, Higher Walton, near Preston at about 13:40 GMT on Saturday. Post-mortem examinations found that they had died as a result of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Report Annapolis

Annapolis Woman Arrested on Gun Charge Following Fight at Glen Burnie Wawa Store

An Annapolis woman was arrested on a gun related charge following an altercation at the Wawa Store in Glen Burnie. On December 10, 2021, at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the store located in the 7800 block of Parke West Drive for a fight in progress. Officers learned that a mutual assault took place at the business and one party produced a handgun threatening the other. The suspect then placed the weapon in her vehicle before officers arrived. Officers were able to see the handgun in plain view in the suspect's vehicle. The weapon seized was a loaded Polymer 80 .9mm ghost gun.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
BBC

Ava White: Police release image of van after girl stabbed to death

A van driver near the scene of the fatal stabbing of a 12-year-old girl may have witnessed something "vital", police said. Ava White was out with friends in Liverpool when she was attacked on Thursday and died shortly afterwards. The occupants of a silver Enterprise van spotted in the vicinity...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGN News

South Side shooting leaves man dead, 14-year-old boy injured

CHICAGO — A shooting on the city’s Far South Side Friday night left a man dead and a 14-year-old boy injured, according to police. Police said a 14-year-old boy stopped two officers in the 11100 block of South Doty Avenue at approximately 7 p.m. to alert them that him and his brother had just been […]
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Jason Cremin death: Teen guilty of killing father-of-five in row

A teenager has been found guilty stabbing to death a father-of-five in an attack that police said "stemmed from drug dealing". Julian Davies, 19, killed Jason Cremin, 39, at a house in Peterborough on 19 February after a row. Police said Davies claimed Mr Cremin had approached him armed with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
whvoradio.com

Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Hit-And-Run Crash

A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a hit-and-run crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard at the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say two vehicles were southbound on Fort Campbell Boulevard when one of the vehicles swerve to miss down power lines from a previous storm and struck the other vehicle.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
cbs12.com

51-year-old woman seriously hurt after a hit-and-run

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Boynton Beach Police are looking for additional witnesses to a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a 51-year-old woman. Police say the woman was struck while crossing North Seacrest Boulevard and NE 9th Avenue at around 9 p.m. Sunday night. A witness told investigators that...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WCAX

Vt. woman accused in hit-and-run that left man injured

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Northfield police say they have tracked down the driver in a hit-and-run that left a man seriously injured. On Nov. 22 at about 8:30 p.m., a man loading a car onto a wrecker on Route 12 in Northfield was hit by a black Volkswagen Tiguan. The driver never stopped. Guy Martin of North Main Service was left seriously injured. Police say he was wearing reflective emergency worker clothing.
VERMONT STATE
The Independent

Woman bailed after house fire that killed four young boys

A woman who was arrested after two sets of twins died in a house fire in south London has been bailed. The 27-year-old was detained on suspicion of child neglect after the blaze ripped through the mid-terrace house on Collingwood Road, Sutton south London, shortly before 7pm on Thursday. She...
ACCIDENTS
foxwilmington.com

Man injured in apartment hit-and-run describes tragedy, mourns fiancée

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A car crashes into a couple’s bedroom in the middle of the night, leaving one woman dead and a man critically injured. December 4 was a night Luis Rodriguez will likely never forget. With his 11-year-old son fast asleep in his own room, he and his fiancée, Kelley Prince, turned in for the night on Friday at around 9 p.m. Just hours later, Rodriguez’s life would change forever.
WILMINGTON, NC
BBC

Higher Walton stab deaths: Son charged with murdering parents

A man has been charged with murdering his parents after they were found stabbed to death. Anthony Tipping, 60, and Tricia Livesey, 57, were discovered at a house in Cann Bridge Street, Higher Walton, near Preston, on 20 November. They died from multiple stab wounds, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY

