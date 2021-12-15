Boston hit-and-run: Girl, 8, seriously injured

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying six women who were involved in an assault on a security guard in Roxbury. Officers were called to the Walgreens on Warren Street around 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 10 after a security guard was injured while trying to stop the women from shoplifting, according to a release issued by police.
Two women have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a newborn baby was found dead in Doncaster. Police said they had been called along with the ambulance service to a property on Norman Crescent, Rossington, at 12:15 GMT. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said. The...
A couple who were stabbed to death inside a house have been named. The bodies of Tricia Livesey, 57, and Anthony Tipping, 60, were discovered in Cann Bridge Street, Higher Walton, near Preston at about 13:40 GMT on Saturday. Post-mortem examinations found that they had died as a result of...
An Annapolis woman was arrested on a gun related charge following an altercation at the Wawa Store in Glen Burnie. On December 10, 2021, at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the store located in the 7800 block of Parke West Drive for a fight in progress. Officers learned that a mutual assault took place at the business and one party produced a handgun threatening the other. The suspect then placed the weapon in her vehicle before officers arrived. Officers were able to see the handgun in plain view in the suspect's vehicle. The weapon seized was a loaded Polymer 80 .9mm ghost gun.
A van driver near the scene of the fatal stabbing of a 12-year-old girl may have witnessed something "vital", police said. Ava White was out with friends in Liverpool when she was attacked on Thursday and died shortly afterwards. The occupants of a silver Enterprise van spotted in the vicinity...
CHICAGO — A shooting on the city’s Far South Side Friday night left a man dead and a 14-year-old boy injured, according to police. Police said a 14-year-old boy stopped two officers in the 11100 block of South Doty Avenue at approximately 7 p.m. to alert them that him and his brother had just been […]
The family of a 14-year-old boy killed in south London nearly a month ago fear murder detectives have hit a "wall of silence". Jermaine Cools was attacked near to West Croydon station on 18 November and later died in hospital. His parents told BBC London they should be buying Christmas...
NORTHFIELD — A 32-year-old woman was arrested on multiple charges following a hit-and-run that left a man seriously injured in November. Guy Martin was loading a vehicle onto a flatbed wrecker that was displaying its emergency lights. Martin sustained serious injuries and the driver failed to stop and render...
A teenager has been found guilty stabbing to death a father-of-five in an attack that police said "stemmed from drug dealing". Julian Davies, 19, killed Jason Cremin, 39, at a house in Peterborough on 19 February after a row. Police said Davies claimed Mr Cremin had approached him armed with...
Nike Akande knows pain all too well. Seven years ago, she lost her husband and two youngest daughters in a car crash. Now she is enduring fresh agony, trying to comprehend the fact that her daughters were sexually abused after death by David Fuller. Mary was just 16. Her sister...
A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a hit-and-run crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard at the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say two vehicles were southbound on Fort Campbell Boulevard when one of the vehicles swerve to miss down power lines from a previous storm and struck the other vehicle.
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Boynton Beach Police are looking for additional witnesses to a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a 51-year-old woman. Police say the woman was struck while crossing North Seacrest Boulevard and NE 9th Avenue at around 9 p.m. Sunday night. A witness told investigators that...
NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Northfield police say they have tracked down the driver in a hit-and-run that left a man seriously injured. On Nov. 22 at about 8:30 p.m., a man loading a car onto a wrecker on Route 12 in Northfield was hit by a black Volkswagen Tiguan. The driver never stopped. Guy Martin of North Main Service was left seriously injured. Police say he was wearing reflective emergency worker clothing.
A woman who was arrested after two sets of twins died in a house fire in south London has been bailed. The 27-year-old was detained on suspicion of child neglect after the blaze ripped through the mid-terrace house on Collingwood Road, Sutton south London, shortly before 7pm on Thursday. She...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A car crashes into a couple’s bedroom in the middle of the night, leaving one woman dead and a man critically injured. December 4 was a night Luis Rodriguez will likely never forget. With his 11-year-old son fast asleep in his own room, he and his fiancée, Kelley Prince, turned in for the night on Friday at around 9 p.m. Just hours later, Rodriguez’s life would change forever.
SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Somerville on Monday evening. Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Mystic Avenue and Shore Drive around 7 p.m. found an injured man lying on the sidewalk, according to Mass. state police.
PHOENIX – A pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after getting hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning on Camelback Road in Glendale, authorities said. The person apparently was hit while walking northbound across Camelback at 51st Avenue while east-west traffic had the green light, the Glendale Police Department said in a press release.
The driver who hit a teen boy in Hamilton and fled the scene Sunday has turned himself in to police, authorities said.Calvin Janicsek, 22, of Willingboro, surrendered to the Hamilton Police Traffic Unit around 9 a.m. Monday, in connection with Sunday's 2:15 a.m. crash that left a 17-year-old boy se…
A man has been charged with murdering his parents after they were found stabbed to death. Anthony Tipping, 60, and Tricia Livesey, 57, were discovered at a house in Cann Bridge Street, Higher Walton, near Preston, on 20 November. They died from multiple stab wounds, police said.
PHILADELPHIA - The family of a North Philadelphia grandmother who was badly injured in a hit-and-run crash said the driver got out of the car and looked at the injured woman before taking off. Hatti Turner, 79, was walking back from a nearby gas station on Nov. 5 when police...
Comments / 0