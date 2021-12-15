ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Why I Require Office Hours Visits

By Zachary Nowak
Inside Higher Ed
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe undergraduates in my courses are frequently surprised at how helpful office hours are. In fact, many report that it’s the first time they’ve ever gone to see a professor. They’re having that experience because one of the regular assignments for my class is to come to office hours...

www.insidehighered.com

Inside Higher Ed

Smith College Makes Its January Term Mostly Online

Smith College announced Monday that its three-week January term would be mostly online. “Interterm courses will be held as scheduled. We strongly encourage instructors to move to remote instruction, whenever possible. We expect most interterm classes will meet remotely most of the time,” said a letter to students and faculty members from Kathleen McCartney, the president, and others. “Students whose interterm classes will meet remotely are strongly encouraged to remain home rather than return to campus for interterm.”
COLLEGES
TheConversationAU

COVID has changed students’ needs and expectations. How do universities respond?

One could be forgiven for thinking moving lectures online is the only change to the higher education experience to come from the COVID-19 pandemic. Barely a day goes by without a headline that another university will conduct “lectures” in online mode only. But there is so much more potential for change in the wake of the pandemic. Our experiences in Australia and the UK have shown one significant change is that university decision-making has become more student-centred in response to students’ demands for flexibility.
COLLEGES
Mining Journal

City manager to hold office hours

MARQUETTE — Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs will hold her next community office hours from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday in the main floor conference room of the Peter White Public Library. The meeting is intended to provide an informal opportunity to discuss issues within the community, and to give...
MARQUETTE, MI
babson.edu

Office Hours: Motivating Action Through Marketing

Gary Ottley MBA’97 feels strongly about the power of marketing. Before arriving at Babson College as an instructor in 2008, he worked for 11 years as a marketing consultant for three firms, and he currently teaches core marketing courses to graduate students. “I would argue that marketing as a...
ECONOMY
CBS Boston

Harvard University Will Have Remote Learning In January Due To COVID

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University will move to remote learning for the first three weeks in January. The school said this was “prompted by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the country, as well as the growing presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.” Faculty, staff, and researchers should work remotely if possible. Only students who are authorized should return to campus. Individual schools will update students on their arrangements. Some programs, like essential in-person laboratory and patient-centered work, will continue as normal. Online library services and some library services will be available. Harvard said the university has already confirmed that the omicron variant is present in the campus community. “We are planning a return to more robust on-campus activities later in January, public health conditions permitting. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on these plans as soon as we are able,” the school said.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Inside Higher Ed

Princeton Reduces Information It Releases on Admissions

It’s that time of year, when leading colleges boast about their early decision admits. But Princeton University is not releasing information it previously provided. “The Office of Admission considers each student holistically within the context of their setting to build a dynamic university community,” said a statement released by the university Thursday. “Given this, data points such as overall admission rates and average SAT scores shouldn’t influence a prospective student’s decision about whether to apply to Princeton. We know this information raises the anxiety level of prospective students and their families and, unfortunately, may discourage some prospective students from applying. For this reason, we have in recent years stopped reporting the annual admission rate, as well as the admission rate by SAT score range and average GPA. We have now made the decision not to release admission data during the early action, regular decision and transfer admission cycles. Instead, we will publish an announcement later in 2022 that focuses on the enrolled students who will join Princeton as the Class of 2026.”
COLLEGES
Western Michigan University Magazine

Some campus offices on reduced hours for winter recess

KALAMAZOO, Mich.—Most Western Michigan University offices will observe winter recess from Friday, Dec. 24, through Monday, Jan. 3. Some campus services will close or operate on limited hours through the start of spring semester. Residence halls reopen at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Spring semester begins at...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Inside Higher Ed

Winter Graduations Could Be Super-Spreader Events

As some students across the country prepare to graduate in the coming weeks, experts are voicing concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant. COVID-19 cases have been on the rise, prompting a number of institutions to cancel in-person events and shift quickly to online final exams. University of Maryland...
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

A Win for Agent-Based International Student Recruitment

The U.S. Senate passed legislation last week that would amend language in a veterans’ education act banning the use of commission-based international student recruitment by institutions that receive GI Bill funding. The REMOTE Act was already approved by the House of Representatives and will now go to President Biden for his signature.
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Virginia Surveys Alumni of Public Colleges and Universities

The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia recently released a study on the impact and value of public higher education in the state, based on graduates’ employment outcomes, financial health and satisfaction with their college experiences, among other factors. The study, called “Virginia Educated,” was conducted by the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Higher Ed

Reflections on Fall Campus Connections

Students returned to High Point University this fall just after the local board of commissioners reinstated the indoor mask mandate. Had the direction of the pandemic taken a bad turn, students wondered?. In-person classes dominated the 2020–21 academic year at High Point—when courses at so many other campuses across the...
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Howard Alumni Sue Board, Alleging Shared Governance Violation

A group of 10 Howard University alumni sued the university’s Board of Trustees Monday, alleging that the governing body violated its own bylaws when it neglected to fill alumni, faculty and student affiliate positions on the board and subsequently voted to eliminate the positions, The Washington Post reported. “Resultingly,...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Free Press - TFP

Parents Are ‘Furious’ Over School Board’s Decision To Give Teachers More Time Off To Relieve Stress

A Maryland school board approved a calendar change to provide teachers more time off, which infuriated parents over concerns that it will set their children back academically. On Dec. 7, the Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) school board approved a calendar change for the 2021-22 school year that will give MCPS staff and faculty more time off, Fox 5 reported.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
cbslocal.com

Board OKs $1,000 Bonuses For Baltimore County Public Schools Employees

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Board of Education has OK’d a $1,000 retention and recruitment bonus for all Baltimore County Public Schools employees, the school district said Wednesday. Assuming the one-time payments receive the state’s blessing, they would be given out in January. In a...
TOWSON, MD
WUSA9

Maryland Board of Education approves plan to lift school mask mandates, if certain metrics are met

MARYLAND, USA — The Maryland State Board of Education voted on Tuesday to allow local school districts to roll back mask mandates if certain metrics are met. Across the state, masks are still required on school grounds for all students and staff. However, according to the new plan, a school district could choose to change its requirements if 80% of the local county population is vaccinated, 80% of students and staff have received the necessary dosage, or if the transmission is considered low or moderate in the area for 14 straight days.
MARYLAND STATE
Inside Higher Ed

How to Help Students Develop ‘Mental Immunity’

“I walk around with a constant heaviness. The headaches, sleepiness, anxiety … I don’t know what to do about them or if they will go away.”. U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy recently issued a new report to highlight the need to address a mental health crisis among the nation’s youth, adolescents and young adults. Murthy’s advisory is an urgent call for a coordinated and holistic response to this crisis. The emotional and mental health of college students across the country—and the world—is at a crisis level, and this situation is hurting students’ ability to self-regulate, learn and thrive. Consider the previous undergraduate student’s comment and the following one, made in a focus group about how colleges can better help students cope with the anxiety of the current moment:
MENTAL HEALTH

