Loganville city officials approved a raise in the contract rates for Waste Management at the Loganville City Council meeting last week triggering a raise in rates for city customers. The company’s key principal, Ric Jarvis, requested the rise due to rising recycling and fuel costs as well as difficulty getting staff. The $2 dollar a month raise for base service and $1 each for an extra garbage can will be passed on to customers as the city does not operate at a profit in providing the service to city residents.

LOGANVILLE, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO