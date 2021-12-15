ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

U.S. says it is ready to move forward with fighter jet sale to UAE

By Ghaida Ghantous, Humeyra Pamuk
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Je1QK_0dNFlCnH00
A Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft is seen at the ILA Air Show in Berlin, Germany, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/File Photo

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The United States said on Wednesday it was ready to move forward with the sale of F-35 fighter jets and drones to the United Arab Emirates after Abu Dhabi told Washington it would suspend talks on the $23-billion deal that also includes munitions.

The deal was signed under then-President Donald Trump after the UAE forged ties with Israel last year but progress on the sale had slowed amid concerns in Washington, including over the Gulf Arab state's ties with China, a main trade partner.

"The UAE has informed the U.S. that it will suspend discussions to acquire the F-35," a UAE official told Reuters on Tuesday, citing "technical requirements, sovereign operational restrictions, and cost/benefit analysis".

The official said talks may be re-opened in the future and that there were discussions to "address mutual defense security conditions for the acquisition". read more

In Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington was prepared to move forward with the sale.

"We've wanted to make sure, for example, that our commitment to Israel's qualitative military edge is assured, so we wanted to make sure that we could do a thorough review of any technologies that are sold or transferred to other partners in the region, including the UAE," Blinken said.

The UAE had signed a deal to purchase 50 F-35 stealthy jets made by Lockheed Martin (LMT.N), up to 18 MQ-9B drones and advanced munitions, sources told Reuters in January.

The UAE hosted Israel's prime minister this week. Asked if the F-35 deal and Israeli qualitative military edge had come up, his spokeswoman said only that Israel had received no requests from Abu Dhabi on these matters.

RESTRICTIONS

A person briefed on the negotiations said sticking points between the United States and the UAE revolved around how the jets can be deployed and how much of the sophisticated F-35 technology the Emiratis will be allowed to take advantage of.

"The Americans want to sell the Emiratis the planes but they want to tie their hands," another person, a Gulf source, said following the talks.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said defence deals include requirements for purchasing nations, but that the restrictions in this deal made it unfeasible.

In 1998, the UAE selected Lockheed's F-16 Block 60 fighter jet but the deal dragged over access to software source codes and other technology release issues until the sale went through in 2000.

Earlier this month, the Gulf state ordered 80 French-made Rafale warplanes after on-off negotiations for more than a decade. A UAE defence official had said the Rafale deal was complementary to, and not a substitute, for the F-35s.

The Emirati official said the United States, on whose security umbrella Gulf Arab states rely heavily, "remains the UAE's preferred provider for advanced defense requirements".

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby has said Washington is committed to working with Abu Dhabi to address its questions, anticipating the weapons sale would come up at a meeting of U.S. and UAE officials at the Pentagon this week.

Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous, Humeyra Pamuk, Rozanna Latif, Mike Stone, Idrees Ali and Dan Williams; Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Why '5th-generation-minus' is the future of fighter jets

For all its struggles, the F-35 has proven its value and is here to stay. But the F-35 is pricey, and it's not suited for all the missions the US Air Force does. To do everything it needs to do, the Air Force will need jets between fourth- and fifth-generation.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
POLITICO

The military’s vaccination discharges have begun

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. PROGRAMMING NOTE: National Security Daily won’t publish from Mon., Dec. 20 to Fri., Dec. 31. We’ll be back on our normal schedule on Mon., Jan. 3. Happy holidays!. Thousands of soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines should start...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

UAE suspends discussions for purchase of U.S. F-35 fighter jets

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday announced it was suspending discussions with the United States over the purchase of the F-35 Lightning II fighter jet. A UAE official told CNN the country made the decision after "technical requirements, sovereign operational restrictions and cost/benefit analysis led to the re-assessment."
MILITARY
wincountry.com

UAE will suspend talks with US on F-35 jets, says official

DUBAI (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates has informed the United States that it will suspend discussions to acquire U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets, a UAE official said on Tuesday, part of a $23 billion deal that also includes drones and other advanced munitions. “Technical requirements, sovereign operational restrictions, and...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russian fighter jet Su-30 escorts US spy plane over Black Sea: Defense Ministry

Moscow [Russia], December 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian fighter Su-30 escorted US reconnaissance aircraft P-8A over the Black Sea on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defence Control Centre (NDCC) told reporters. According to the centre, Russian radars detected a target approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Army general wants more missile defense within first island chain

The top soldier in Japan believes the Indo-Pacific region needs more defenses against aircraft and missiles from China, Russia, and North Korea. “I don’t think we have enough right now. I think we need more. And so that would be, as the commander of U.S. Army Japan, I think that would be something that I would champion for, is more integrated air and missile defense protection in the first island chain, for certain,” Maj. Gen. Joel Vowell said Tuesday during Defense One’s Outlook 2022 event.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Uae#Fighter Aircraft#Gulf Arab#State#Israeli
Reuters

British cabinet to discuss COVID moves as Omicron sweeps Europe

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Britain's cabinet will meet on Monday as pressure grows to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, a day after the Netherlands imposed a fourth lockdown and as other European countries consider putting a squeeze on Christmas. Omicron infections are multiplying rapidly across Europe...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Place
Abu Dhabi
News Break
Politics
Country
United Arab Emirates
Country
China
realcleardefense.com

U.S. Allies Helping Fund China’s New Aircraft Carrier

China’s newest aircraft carrier is being built at the Jiangnan Shipyard. That same facility is also constructing commercial ships for U.S. allies. The shipyard is also building more than 40 commercial vessels for U.S. allies such as Brazil, France, the United Arab Emirates, Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Sweden, and the Netherlands.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Satellite spots Chinese nuclear-powered submarine surfacing in the Taiwan Strait prompting renewed fears that conflict could break out amid soaring tensions in the busy shipping lane

A Chinese nuclear-powered submarine travelling through the Taiwan Strait has sparked fears of open conflict breaking out amid soaring tensions over Beijing's aggression towards the democratically-ruled island. Submarine expert H.I. Sutton identified the vessel as a surfacing Chinese Type-94 ballistic missile submarine in a satellite image taken on Monday. The...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

251K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy