BRISTOL, PA — Dunmore, a Steel Partners company, announced the recent launch of new tamper-evident label films. These tamper-evident label films are used to prevent tampering and provide an extra layer of brand protection. The new security features consist of four new tamper-evident designs, which are universally known around the world. This allows label printers to hold fewer SKUs while still conveying the appropriate message when a product is tampered with.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO