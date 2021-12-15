ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New York mayor-elect taps Keechant Sewell to be the NYPD’s first female commissioner

By NPR News
wuft.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeechant Sewell, who is originally from Queens, has...

www.wuft.org

CBS New York

Nassau County Colleagues, Valley Stream Neighbors Call New NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell A Brilliant Problem Solver

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is getting its first female commissioner. The surprise selection to many came as no shock to her colleagues in Nassau County, where Keechant Sewell is the respected chief of detectives and thought of as a brilliant problem solver. CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan spoke with her current boss on Wednesday. “It’s like you are the college football coach and one of your players is going into the NFL,” Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. Sewell will soon become the first female commissioner in the NYPD’s 176-year history. The historic announcement was made Wednesday by Mayor-elect Eric Adams outside...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
CBS New York

Sources: Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Considering Nixing Swearing-In Ceremony In Brooklyn Due To Spike In COVID-19 Cases

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CBS2 has learned Mayor-elect Eric Adams is considering canceling his swearing-in ceremony due to concerns over rising COVID-19 cases. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on Jan. 1 at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre, which holds 3,000 seats, instead of the traditional City Hall. But sources said that may not happen. There has been no official word yet from the mayor-elect. Sources also told CBS2 a private midnight swearing-in ceremony would still take place.
BROOKLYN, NY
State
New York State
CBS New York

Queens Democrat Adrienne Adams Named New York City Council Speaker

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City now has a new City Council Speaker. Queens Democrat Adrienne Adams clinched the speaker’s race as 33 members of the 51-member City Council supported her. Adams has represented southeastern Queens since 2017. She will be the first ever Black City Council Speaker, and she will lead a history-making City Council made of a majority of women for the first time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

7-Year-Old Jefferson Pesantez Joins NYPD’s Operation Sleigh Ride As Honorary Member

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is delivering tens of thousands of gifts to children in need all over New York City. They’re getting help from a little boy who hopes to join the force someday, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported Monday. Seven-year-old Jefferson Pesantez rode along with the NYPD and Santa. “I’m happy,” he said because his lifelong dream is to become a police officer. “This is my partner in crime,” said Inspector Max Tolentino. “Jefferson is the acting chief of Community Affairs Bureau.” Jefferson has a new badge and a new prosthetic arm that was recently gifted to him in his new home of Queens...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Insider

Daunte Wright's former teacher said ex-police officer Kim Potter was 'so brash and brazen that she murdered a Black man with no thought' ahead of manslaughter trial

Former Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter's manslaughter trial in the death of Daunte Wright begins Tuesday with jury selection. Wright's former teacher, Courtney Ross, said Potter "murdered a Black man with no thought." Ross was the girlfriend of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed during an arrest in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Shore News Network

New York Police officers throw American flag on the ground, arrest unvaccinated man after trying to order food at Panera Bread

BROOKLYN, NY – A vaccination mandate and passport protester was arrested inside a Brooklyn Panera Bread restaurant after being refused service for not showing his vaccination status. The man said he was not protesting, but was ordering food and even though he paid, did not receive his food. The man said he ordered the food and paid for it, but was refused service by the restaurant. Panera Bread did not release a statement regarding the incident which was shared to Twitter by Leeroy Press.
BROOKLYN, NY
News Break
Politics
Rolling Stone

New York City Hospitals Aren’t Overwhelmed by the Omicron Covid Wave — But the Rest of the Country Might Not Be So Lucky

New Yorkers are bracing themselves for the latest wave of Covid as a steady drumbeat of closures — everyone from Broadway theaters to local clubs are canceling or postponing shows, either because of positive tests or out of an abundance of caution. But even though the dramatic escalation has many recalling the twilight before the first wave — when the city became “the epicenter of the epicenter” — many emergency physicians are “cautiously optimistic” that their departments will not regress to April 2020, when critically ill patients overwhelmed the city’s hospitals and hundreds died each day. Yet some worry that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

