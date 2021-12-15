New York mayor-elect taps Keechant Sewell to be the NYPD’s first female commissioner

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is delivering tens of thousands of gifts to children in need all over New York City.
They’re getting help from a little boy who hopes to join the force someday, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported Monday.
Seven-year-old Jefferson Pesantez rode along with the NYPD and Santa.
“I’m happy,” he said because his lifelong dream is to become a police officer.
“This is my partner in crime,” said Inspector Max Tolentino. “Jefferson is the acting chief of Community Affairs Bureau.”
Jefferson has a new badge and a new prosthetic arm that was recently gifted to him in his new home of Queens...
