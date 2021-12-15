ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auston Matthews keeps racking up points as Leafs beat Oilers

Auston Matthews scored two goals and the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs dealt the Edmonton Oilers their sixth straight loss with a 5-1 victory Tuesday night. Morgan Rielly added a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs, who have won two in a row. Wayne Simmonds and TJ Brodie also scored...

