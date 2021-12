A Siesta Key property that in 2020 sold for the highest price on the barrier island is on top again with less than three weeks remaining in 2021. Tucked into the private enclave of the Sanderling Club, a main home and two guest homes at 7711, 7712 and 7760 Sanderling Road sold recently for $14 million. The property sold in 2020 for $10.5 million, a figure that held steady throughout the year as the highest price for on Siesta Key.

