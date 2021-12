As we approach the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, it should come as no surprise that the collective mental health of Americans is reaching an all time low. Educators like myself have risen to the many challenges of teaching during a deadly pandemic even while some parents are pushing back against the various scientifically-proven safety measures, including mask-wearing and vaccinations, to keep everyone safe. Meanwhile, us teachers are facing renewed attacks on the very content that we teach while school shootings are becoming more frequent again after a respite during the pandemic.

