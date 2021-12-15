ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristen Hayden makes history as 1st Black woman to win national diving title

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University diver Kristen Hayden has made history as the first Black woman to win an American national senior diving title.

According to The Associated Press, Hayden, 23, of Hillsborough, New Jersey, earned the distinction Monday when she and partner Quinn Henninger won the mixed synchronized 3-meter competition at the USA Diving winter national championships. The pair, who were competing together in the event for the first time, logged a score of 286.86, the AP reported.

Hayden also became the first Black U.S. diver to qualify for the world championships, according to social media posts by USA Diving and Indiana University.

In an interview with USA Diving, Hayden said words couldn’t describe how she felt about her historic victory.

“I think the whole diving community is headed in the right direction, and I just want to be a good example for young Black Americans – or any minority, really – for diving in the U.S.,” she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

