Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is Free to Play from December 16th to 21st

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the release of Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories, Ubisoft has announced that Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will be free to play for a limited time. The offer applies to Xbox One, PS4, PC...

Comments / 0

