Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is Free to Play from December 16th to 21st

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update 1.4.1 may just be one of the biggest updates necessary for the game, and it not just down to new content. The data is being restructured for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in this update which will mean players will have to redownload the entire game, but this will mean that the disc space that is taken will be smaller than the current file. The patch and details will be released but the file size for the download are as follows. On PC it will be 78GB. PS4 will be 67GB, PS5 at 40GB, Xbox One at 62GB, and Xbox Series X|S at 71GB. The DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will not be impacted by the download.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO