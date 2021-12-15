ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Nair as CEO

By The Associated Press
Santa Maria Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe luxury fashion house Chanel has chosen Leena Nair, an industry outsider from India and longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. Nair said in a Twitter post that she was “humbled and honored to be appointed the Global Chief Executive Officer of @CHANEL, an iconic and admired...

The luxury fashion house Chanel has chosen Leena Nair, an industry outsider from India and longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. Analysts say her hiring signals how the brand is accounting for changing consumer awareness of the industry’s environmental impact and the importance of diverse hires.
Chanel has appointed Leena Nair as global chief executive officer, grabbing the company’s youngest and first female CEO after her 30-year tenure at consumer goods group Unilever. She’ll take the helm at the end of January 2022, the Financial Times reported. Nair will replace Alain Wertheimer, who owns...
LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chanel has nabbed Unilever (ULVR.L) human resources chief Leena Nair as its new chief executive read more . Adding a consumer-goods specialist to join Chief Financial Officer Philippe Blondiaux, who came from Nestlé (NESN.S), shows how important cheaper items like makeup and skincare are to Coco Chanel’s famous French brand. Having been born in India and driven Unilever’s initiatives to create a “gender-balanced world”, she delivers diversity in two important senses.
PARIS (Reuters) -French fashion house Chanel named Leena Nair, an executive from Unilever, as its new global CEO on Tuesday, recruiting a consumer goods veteran to run one of the world’s biggest luxury goods groups. Nair’s career at Unilever spanned 30 years, most recently as the chief of human...
