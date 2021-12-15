ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xbox series X stock - live: Game restock is available now – how to get a console

By Steve Hogarty
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Update: The Xbox series X is in stock at Game . Read on for more details.

The Xbox series X is consistently sold out across the world. Launched in November last year, Microsoft’s next-generation console is in short supply and high demand, with what little stock there is selling out almost as soon as it appears.

Bottlenecks in the global supply chain coupled with a shortage of component parts have slowed the production of the games machine to a crawl, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy an Xbox.

The less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find in stock, but the more advanced Xbox series X is more in demand and sells out within minutes of going on sale. Knowing when and where the new console will be restocked next is key to grabbing one before they’re all snapped up.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog, and if you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today ahead of Christmas, we’re on hand to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.

