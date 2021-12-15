ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Number of hungry in Asia-Pacific swells by more than 50 million since the arrival of COVID-19

fao.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBangkok – The state of food security and nutrition in Asia and the Pacific has worsened, as more than 375 million people in the region faced hunger in 2020, an increase of 54 million over the previous year, according to a joint report just published by the Food and Agriculture Organization...

www.fao.org

lptv.org

Study: Vaccines Prevented More Than 1 Million COVID-19 Deaths in US

Vaccines have prevented more than a million COVID-19 deaths in the United States. A study published Tuesday by The Commonwealth Fund made the estimate. Most of the deaths and hospitalizations that vaccines helped to avoid would have occurred in the late summer and early fall. That’s when the delta variant began to spread widely across the country and surge in the south. During that time, average daily deaths could have spiked as high as 21,000 per day.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KVIA

Germany records highest number of daily Covid-19 deaths since February

Germany recorded its highest number of daily deaths from Covid-19 since February on Wednesday, as it struggles to bring a fourth wave of the pandemic under control. A total of 69,601 new infections were reported and an additional 527 people died in the past 24 hours, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the national disease and control center. That marked the highest Covid-19 daily death toll since February 18, when there were 534 fatalities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox13news.com

In US, more than 200 million people now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

WASHINGTON - More than 200 million Americans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a notable milestone reached as cases and hospitalizations increase again in the U.S. and the worrisome omicron variant continues rapidly spreading across the globe. The new figure accounts for about 60.5% of the total population and encompasses...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTAJ

WHO: Omicron detected in 89 countries, cases doubling fast

VIENNA (AP) — The omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in 89 countries, and COVID-19 cases involving the variant are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in places with community transmission and not just infections acquired abroad, the World Health Organization said Saturday. Omicron’s “substantial growth advantage” over the delta variant means it […]
WORLD
#Food Insecurity#Food Security#Food Systems#Food Crisis#Fao
eturbonews.com

A New Monster COVID Virus spreading in South Africa

Vaccinated or not- this may not make a big difference for a new COVID Virus, some now call the monster. The variant is currently spreading in South Africa. The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading the immune response.
PUBLIC HEALTH
realcleardefense.com

‘Ulcer’ Strategy: How the U.S. Could Wage War on China

David Berger wants to give Xi Jinping an ulcer. Early this month the U.S. Marine Corps commandant signed out the “Concept for Stand-in Forces,” a strategic directive that outlines how small marine units will operate along Asia’s first island chain in concert with the U.S. Navy fleet to make things tough on China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLA Navy) during a conflict in the East China Sea, Taiwan Strait, or South China Sea.
MILITARY
AFP

Death toll from Philippines typhoon rises to 18

The death toll from the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year has risen to 18 as the disaster agency warned Saturday of "severe damage" in the hardest-hit areas. That takes the overall death toll to 18, with the disaster agency also reporting seven missing and two injured.
ENVIRONMENT
The Atlantic

China Wants to Rule the World by Controlling the Rules

To truly understand the contours of the growing competition between the United States and China, look beyond the corridors of power in Washington and Beijing, past the tensions in the waters and skies around Taiwan, away from the bellicose rhetoric at international forums, and even off the tennis court, the new front opened by the trauma of Peng Shuai. Instead, look to the courtroom.
FOREIGN POLICY
d1softballnews.com

United States, the viral storm is coming. Omicron peak after the holidays: “It will be a winter of sickness and death”

“For the unvaccinated, it will be a winter of disease and death. The only protection is the dose ». Word of US President Joe Biden, who speaks thus to the nation as the country prepares to withstand the onslaught of the Omicron variant, found in at least 30 states. Yes, because in the meantime the confirmation has arrived: in the coming weeks the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus will become dominant, predicts the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron is “growing rapidly,” says the director Rochelle Walensky, and could become “the dominant stock in the United States in the coming weeks. We have the tools to protect ourselves from Covid-19. We have vaccines, ”Walensky added during a meeting at the White House. “We have boosters”, but “masks in closed public environments, physical distancing, frequent hand washing, improved ventilation and tests to slow transmission” are also “vital”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Interesting Engineering

What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Israel to ban travel to US, Canada over omicron variant

Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote.The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel and marks a change to pandemic practices between the two nations with close diplomatic relations. The U.S. will join a growing list of European countries and other destinations to which Israelis are barred from traveling, and from which returning travelers must remain in quarantine.A parliamentary committee is expected...
WORLD
worldairlinenews.com

Air Serbia has carried more than 1.5 million passengers since the start of the year

This past weekend, Serbia’s national flag carrier Air Serbia exceeded 1,500,000 passengers carried in 2021. This result represents an increase of no less than 76% compared to the number of passengers carried throughout the entire 2020, which was marked by the biggest crisis in the history of global air transport. Since the start of the year, Air Serbia has had a load factor of 66 percent.
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Number of Hungry Soars in Mali

BAMAKO, MALI - Aid groups say drought and conflict in Mali have more than tripled the number of people going hungry in the past year. Rising prices of staple foods forced the government this week to halt exports of millet, corn, and rice and food shortages are expected to spread.
AGRICULTURE

