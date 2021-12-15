ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Germany’s Scholz vows that ‘we will win’ fight against COVID

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed Wednesday that his new government will win the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and make Germany “structurally fit” for the 21st century, promising that efforts to combat climate change will be central to its agenda as he made his first major policy speech to...

