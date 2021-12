Hours before the first of four concerts that South Korean mega-stars BTS would perform live in front of a crowd since the pandemic began, tens of thousands of fans gathered outside So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles. “Many people have camped out since Thanksgiving,” shared Wendy Flores, who had arrived at 9am herself. Between November 27 through December 2, following their performance and win for Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards, BTS hosted Permission To Dance On Stage, a stadium residency so well-attended it toppled Bruce Springsteen's 10-show run in New Jersey in 2003 to become the best-selling single-venue concert event of the last 10 years.

