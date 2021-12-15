This Railroad-Themed Bed & Breakfast In Wisconsin Is an Actual Box Car
By Ben Jones
Only In Wisconsin
4 days ago
In the Northwoods of Wisconsin, there’s a rustic cabin that offers a classic forest escape. It’s located in a popular vacation destination right on the shore of a tranquil lake. But when you step into the home, you’ll notice that it’s a little unusual. Why is this room so narrow? Welcome to the Boxcar, a Wisconsin lake home that holds a little secret.
The two-bedroom cabin can accommodate up to four people. It has a private dock, a fire pit, a charcoal grill, a swing set, and parking for two vehicles. Learn more about the boxcar cabin here. Interested in more unusual Wisconsin vacation rentals? Here’s a fancy little place that’s actually an old shipping container!
