This Railroad-Themed Bed & Breakfast In Wisconsin Is an Actual Box Car

In the Northwoods of Wisconsin, there’s a rustic cabin that offers a classic forest escape. It’s located in a popular vacation destination right on the shore of a tranquil lake. But when you step into the home, you’ll notice that it’s a little unusual. Why is this room so narrow? Welcome to the Boxcar, a Wisconsin lake home that holds a little secret.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

The Boxcar is a vacation rental in Spooner, a community in Washburn County. Spooner has a long history as a railroad town – in 1879, the North Wisconsin Railway built a line just north of town and rail fueled the city’s growth.

The railroad also led to a very unusual vacation home. In the 1930s, someone skidded an old boxcar across frozen Cable Lake to build a getaway cabin.

Nearly 100 years later, the cabin is still there and it’s open for guests. When you approach from the lake you might have no idea this was once a rail car.

The cabin is tucked into a stand of tall Norway pines. A sign on the porch offers a clue about this cabin’s past.

The home is rustic and charming and it's loaded with classic cabin décor. If you look closely at the interior, you can see the inside of the old boxcar.

The cabin is an awesome escape. Cable lake is a calm, 179-acre lake and the home is right on the waterfront. In the summer it’s great for swimming, as the bottom is sandy near the shore. The deck faces the lake and it's a great place to watch the loons and eagles, or take in the sunset.

The two-bedroom cabin can accommodate up to four people. It has a private dock, a fire pit, a charcoal grill, a swing set, and parking for two vehicles. Learn more about the boxcar cabin here. Interested in more unusual Wisconsin vacation rentals? Here’s a fancy little place that’s actually an old shipping container!