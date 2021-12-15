ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Germany’s Scholz vows that ‘we will win’ fight against COVID

WSAV-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed Wednesday that his new government will do everything for Germany to overcome the coronavirus pandemic and let people return to their normal lives, declaring that “we will win this fight” as he made his first major policy speech to...

www.wsav.com

The Independent

EU faces nuclear rift in decision on energy funds, future

The leaders of the European Union’s two most important nations faced reporters together during a joint news conference early Friday, a show of unity at the end of the EU's final summit of the year.Then two words - “nuclear energy” - intervened. Heading into the Christmas week, atomic power is a topic on which France and Germany broadly differ, and one that has become a big thorn in the side of the EU as the 27-nation bloc decides whether to include nuclear-generated energy among the economic activities that qualify for sustainable investment.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who took office...
International Business Times

Scholz Vows 'New Beginning' For Germany As Merkel Exits

Olaf Scholz became Germany's new chancellor on Wednesday after 16 years with Angela Merkel at the helm, pledging his centre-left-led coalition would offer a "new beginning" for Europe's top economy. Scholz was officially named the country's ninth post-war leader by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who urged him to "ensure that the...
AFP

Jabs, boosters 'vital' against Omicron: EU leaders

EU leaders said on Thursday that vaccinations and booster shots would be vital to counter the Omicron coronavirus variant as countries stepped up restrictions to slow its startling spread. The EU summit they were participating in also emphasised the need for "coordinated efforts" based on science, amid go-it-alone measures applied notably by Italy. The joint conclusion, swiftly adopted at the beginning of the one-day gathering, underlined the urgency Omicron has injected into European policy-making just three weeks after South African researchers detected the strain. "It is spreading at the ferocious pace and potentially has a risk of escaping our vaccines, at least partially," said EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen at the end of the talks.
US News and World Report

Germany's Scholz Says Any Threat to Ukraine Unacceptable

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's Chancellor-in-waiting Olaf Scholz expressed concern on Tuesday about Russian troop movements on the Ukrainian border and said any attempts to cross the frontier would be unacceptable. "It is very, very important that no one rolls through the history books to draw new borders," Scholz said at a...
AFP

Olaf Scholz: Germany's staid but steady next chancellor

Often described as austere and even robotic, Social Democrat Olaf Scholz nonetheless managed to inspire German voters in this year's election with a campaign that played on his reputation as a safe pair of hands. The Social Democrats (SPD) had begun the election campaign at rock bottom in the polls, with many completely writing off Scholz's chances of heading the next government -- so much so that he doesn't even have an official biography.
bulletin-news.com

Scholz Set to Replace Merkel as Germany’s Leader

Olaf Scholz, Germany’s seventh post-World War II chancellor, is poised to assume office on Wednesday, following Angela Merkel after a 16-year reign. Scholz’s administration will take power with lofty ambitions of modernizing the European Union’s most populous nation and combatting climate change, but it will have the immediate task of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic’s hardest phase yet.
Reuters

Germany's Scholz skirts question around nuclear energy

BERLIN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz skirted a question on Friday about differences between Germany and France regarding whether nuclear power should be labelled sustainable and said it was up to every country to choose how to fight climate change. "Each country pursues its own strategy to...
abc17news.com

Germany’s Greens approve coalition with Scholz as chancellor

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s environmentalist Greens say their members have approved a deal to form a new coalition government with two other parties, clearing the way for parliament to elect Olaf Scholz as chancellor. The Greens’ membership ballot was the last hurdle for the coalition deal reached last month. The other two parties — Scholz’s center-left Social Democrats and the pro-business Free Democrats — overwhelmingly approved the agreement at weekend conventions. The Greens were the only party to put the accord to a ballot of rank-and-file members. Their general secretary said Monday that it was backed by 86% of those who voted. Scholz is due to be elected as chancellor in parliament on Wednesday.
Reuters

Italy's Draghi will meet Germany's Scholz in coming days - statement

ROME, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will meet the new German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, in the coming days, a government statement said following a phone conversation between the two leaders. "Prime Minister Draghi congratulated Chancellor Scholz for the start of his mandate," the statement said. Reporting...
crossroadstoday.com

Scholz’s team: Key players in Germany’s new government

BERLIN (AP) — Olaf Scholz took over as Germany’s new chancellor on Wednesday at the head of a three-party coalition government, ending the 16-year era of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel. Scholz will lead a 17-member Cabinet, with one more minister than Merkel’s, made up of nine men and eight women. Here’s a look at the key players.
Reuters

Biden speaks with Germany's Scholz, discusses Russian buildup near Ukraine

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday to congratulate him on his appointment, and the two leaders discussed issues including efforts to address Russia's military buildup near Ukraine, the White House said. "Today, I spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz...
wsau.com

Germany’s Scholz calls on party to back ruling coalition

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday called on members of his Social Democratic party (SPD) to back the country’s new ruling coalition, adding promises made during the election campaign now had to translate into concrete action. Speaking at a virtual convention of the SPD at...
Independent Record

Germany vows solidarity with Poland in Belarus border fight

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Germany's new foreign minister voiced solidarity Friday with Poland while also calling for humanitarian treatment of migrants and refugees stuck near the country's border with Belarus as temperatures plummet. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also raised the delicate matter of rule of law under Poland's...
AFP

Merkel rival wins leadership of German conservatives

Friedrich Merz, a die-hard opponent of Angela Merkel within Germany's conservative CDU, was elected party chief on Friday, marking a new direction after its disastrous defeat in September's election. The veteran right-winger, 66, won 62.1 percent of the vote in a ballot of around 250,000 CDU members, decisively beating more moderate rivals Norbert Roettgen on 25.8 percent and Helge Braun on 12.1 percent. He will replace Merkel ally Armin Laschet, who led the CDU-CSU bloc to its worst-ever result in the September general election with just 24.1 percent of the vote as Merkel prepared to retire after 16 years in power. "I will of course stand for the party in its entirety and deal with all the issues that our party feels are important," Merz said as the result of the vote was announced in Berlin.
AFP

Dutch lockdown as Europe intensifies Omicron response

The Netherlands on Saturday announced a Christmas lockdown and London declared a "major incident" as Europe tries to rein in rising Covid-19 case numbers and the highly mutated Omicron strain takes hold. In London, mayor Sadiq Khan declared a "major incident" in the British capital, calling the case surge "hugely concerning".
WSAV-TV

EU hopes to avoid Ukraine war with talks, sanctions threat

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders held a summit Thursday focused on preventing a Russian military invasion of neighboring Ukraine with threats of unprecedented sanctions for Moscow and the promise of diplomatic talks. And on a day of diplomatic moves, Russia said it submitted draft documents to the United...
The Independent

French minister says Macron's reelection would boost growth

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire says President Emmanuel Macron’s potential reelection next year is “very important” to further boost growth — in a clear endorsement of a candidacy that's not yet been formally announced. Macron is widely expected to seek a second term in the presidential election scheduled for April, but hasn’t officially revealed his intentions.In an interview with the Associated Press Friday during a two-day visit to the United States Le Maire said: “I think it's very important that Emmanuel Macron is reelected. I think our country needs consistency and stability."Polls for months have shown Macron,...
The Independent

Germany getting more vaccines for 'offensive' booster drive

Germany is scrambling to procure more vaccines to fuel what the new health minister on Thursday called a “very offensive" and fast booster strategy that would leave the country better prepared for the onslaught of the new omicron variant.Germany on Wednesday administered nearly 1.5 million shots, its highest one-day total so far. As its vaccination campaign has revved back up, an average of some 988,000 people per day have been vaccinated over the past week.The proportion of Germany's population of 83 million that has been fully vaccinated now stands at 70% — a number that officials, who had set...
