Get jabbed if you want normal life back, Germany's Scholz says

BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed on Wednesday to win the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, imploring Germans in his first major address to parliament to get vaccinated as the only way out of the crisis.

“I tell citizens of our country, ‘yes it will get better, yes we will win the fight against this pandemic with the biggest determination, and yes we will win this fight, we will overcome the crisis,” Scholz said on Wednesday.

He said there were “no red lines” for his government in tackling the fourth wave of the pandemic, which experts say is largely driven by a relatively high percentage of unvaccinated citizens. (Reporting by Paul Carrel and Madeline Chambers; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Maria Sheahan)