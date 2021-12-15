ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Get jabbed if you want normal life back, Germany's Scholz says

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed on Wednesday to win the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, imploring Germans in his first major address to parliament to get vaccinated as the only way out of the crisis.

“I tell citizens of our country, ‘yes it will get better, yes we will win the fight against this pandemic with the biggest determination, and yes we will win this fight, we will overcome the crisis,” Scholz said on Wednesday.

He said there were “no red lines” for his government in tackling the fourth wave of the pandemic, which experts say is largely driven by a relatively high percentage of unvaccinated citizens. (Reporting by Paul Carrel and Madeline Chambers; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Germany committed to Ukraine's gas transit role, says Scholz

WARSAW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Germany is committed to safeguarding Ukraine's role as a transit route for gas into Europe, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday, as Russian troop movements along the Ukrainian border increased pressure on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Nord Stream 2, which would carry Russian gas...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Germany's Scholz says any threat to Ukraine unacceptable

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany’s Chancellor-in-waiting Olaf Scholz expressed concern on Tuesday about Russian troop movements on the Ukrainian border and said any attempts to cross the frontier would be unacceptable. “It is very, very important that no one rolls through the history books to draw new borders,” Scholz said at a...
POLITICS
BBC

Olaf Scholz: Foreign tests mount for Germany's new crisis manager

After 16 years of Angela Merkel, it's a case of out with the old, and in with the new... ish. Olaf Scholz may be the freshly minted chancellor of Germany, but his is already a known and trusted face in Berlin and Brussels. He served as Chancellor Merkel's deputy and...
EUROPE
abc17news.com

Germany’s Greens approve coalition with Scholz as chancellor

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s environmentalist Greens say their members have approved a deal to form a new coalition government with two other parties, clearing the way for parliament to elect Olaf Scholz as chancellor. The Greens’ membership ballot was the last hurdle for the coalition deal reached last month. The other two parties — Scholz’s center-left Social Democrats and the pro-business Free Democrats — overwhelmingly approved the agreement at weekend conventions. The Greens were the only party to put the accord to a ballot of rank-and-file members. Their general secretary said Monday that it was backed by 86% of those who voted. Scholz is due to be elected as chancellor in parliament on Wednesday.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
BBC

Germany's Olaf Scholz takes over from Merkel as chancellor

Olaf Scholz has been sworn in as Germany's new chancellor, bringing to an end Angela Merkel's historic 16 years as leader. He was voted in by the German parliament, where his three-party coalition has a substantial majority, and given a standing ovation. His centre-left Social Democrats will govern alongside the...
EUROPE
wincountry.com

Germany’s Scholz skirts question around nuclear energy

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz skirted a question on Friday about differences between Germany and France regarding whether nuclear power should be labelled sustainable and said it was up to every country to choose how to fight climate change. “Each country pursues its own strategy to fight...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WGAU

Scholz's team: key players in Germany's new government

BERLIN — (AP) — Olaf Scholz is set to become Germany's new chancellor on Wednesday at the head of a three-party coalition government, ending the 16-year era of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel. Scholz will lead a 17-member Cabinet, with one more minister than Merkel's, made up of nine men and eight women. Here's a look at the key players.
EUROPE
bulletin-news.com

Scholz Set to Replace Merkel as Germany’s Leader

Olaf Scholz, Germany’s seventh post-World War II chancellor, is poised to assume office on Wednesday, following Angela Merkel after a 16-year reign. Scholz’s administration will take power with lofty ambitions of modernizing the European Union’s most populous nation and combatting climate change, but it will have the immediate task of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic’s hardest phase yet.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Normal Life#Germans
Reuters

Italy's Draghi will meet Germany's Scholz in coming days - statement

ROME, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will meet the new German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, in the coming days, a government statement said following a phone conversation between the two leaders. "Prime Minister Draghi congratulated Chancellor Scholz for the start of his mandate," the statement said. Reporting...
EUROPE
Reuters

Biden speaks with Germany's Scholz, discusses Russian buildup near Ukraine

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday to congratulate him on his appointment, and the two leaders discussed issues including efforts to address Russia's military buildup near Ukraine, the White House said. "Today, I spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz...
POTUS
Reuters

Germany's new government will make country fit for future, Scholz says

BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday his government would use the coming four years to make Europe’s largest economy structurally fit for the future, fostering investment in innovation and infrastructure. In his first major address to parliament since taking office last week, Scholz...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Germany's new government to facilitate worker immigration - Scholz

BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday his government would make it easier for workers from abroad to come to Germany and to integrate, and fight back against right-wing extremism which was the biggest threat to democracy in the country. “We are an immigration country...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Germany to impose quarantine on travellers from Britain from Monday

BERLIN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Germany will impose quarantine on travellers from Britain from midnight on Monday and require a negative COVID-19 test for entry into the country, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Saturday. Germany's regional health ministers had urged the national government on Saturday to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Dutch lockdown as Europe intensifies Omicron response

The Netherlands on Saturday announced a Christmas lockdown and London declared a "major incident" as Europe tries to rein in rising Covid-19 case numbers and the highly mutated Omicron strain takes hold. In London, mayor Sadiq Khan declared a "major incident" in the British capital, calling the case surge "hugely concerning".
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Germany getting more vaccines for 'offensive' booster drive

Germany is scrambling to procure more vaccines to fuel what the new health minister on Thursday called a “very offensive" and fast booster strategy that would leave the country better prepared for the onslaught of the new omicron variant.Germany on Wednesday administered nearly 1.5 million shots, its highest one-day total so far. As its vaccination campaign has revved back up, an average of some 988,000 people per day have been vaccinated over the past week.The proportion of Germany's population of 83 million that has been fully vaccinated now stands at 70% — a number that officials, who had set...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

Italy eyes new COVID-19 measures amid Omicron worries

ROME, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Italy's government is considering new measures to avoid a surge in COVID-19 infections during the holiday period, local newspapers reported on Sunday, amid worries over the spread of the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant. After holding a meeting with ministers on Dec. 23, Prime Minister...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

250K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy