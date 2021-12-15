ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

How to manage Seasonal Affective Disorder and COVID-19 anxiety

By Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist
bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe end of daylight saving time brings cooler weather, shorter days and less sunlight. These changes can trigger seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a type of depression that is related to changes in day length, usually starting in the fall and continuing throughout the winter months. People also can start...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

Some COVID-19 patients reporting new symptom affecting their tongue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat. You won your battle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Eating disorder symptoms and self-harm linked to higher levels of depression and anxiety during COVID-19 pandemic

Young adults with previous self-harm or eating disorders reported higher levels of depression and anxiety during the pandemic, even when restrictions had eased, according to new research. The study, led by the University of Bristol and funded by Elizabeth Blackwell Institute, Medical Research Council and Medical Research Foundation, has been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
30Seconds

Holistic Health Remedies for Seasonal Affective Disorder: How to Beat the Winter Blues Naturally

Daylight saving time ended, and with the shorter, darker days, millions of people will struggle with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). SAD is a condition that typically affects people in the colder, darker months. Women are more than four times as likely as men to struggle with it. Symptoms include sadness, moodiness and lack of energy that begins in the fall and continues through winter.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Anxiety#Covid
MedicalXpress

How daily stress during COVID-19 affected parents' discipline

During the COVID-19 pandemic, parents were most likely to use aggressive discipline on their children when their daily stress levels were highest, usually late in the day, a study of parents in central Ohio found. Results of the study, which measured stress levels three times a day for two weeks,...
RELATIONSHIPS
Well+Good

COVID-19 Variant Anxiety Is Real—But Experts Want You To Manage It, Not Eradicate It

With respect to our collective anxiety levels, the past two years of navigating life have largely played out like a ping-pong match of anxiety levels. At the onset of the spread of COVID-19 in March 2020, we hunkered down for an amount of time we couldn't then even comprehend. Then, as we learned more about how the virus is transmitted (and not transmitted), in many places, folks started inching back outward into creature comforts during the summer, like eating outdoors at restaurants and having socially distanced gatherings with small groups of friends. But as the weather got colder and cases surged in many areas of the country, many headed back inside and returned to lockdown precautions. But by spring 2021, hope was found in the form of several FDA-approved COVID vaccines… until the Delta variant began spreading over the summer, raising concerns over how safe and protected we really are, even with vaccines available. More assurance came with the approval of booster shots and clearance for children to get vaccinated this fall, but, most recently, the Omicron varitant is spiking worry yet again. Needless to say, if you’re dealing with COVID variant anxiety, that’s perfectly understandable—and it may even offer you protective benefits.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
observer-me.com

Northern Light shares tips on dealing with seasonal affective disorder

BANGOR – Mainers are a hardy bunch. But even the toughest among us may already find themselves feeling down and depressed, and it’s only December. It’s not surprising. Studies have shown that four to six percent of all Americans experience seasonal affective disorder, a form of depression, when days grow colder and shorter. Northern Light Acadia Hospital is committed to helping Maine people live their best lives, and our Healthy Life Resources team has developed a list of tips to help you identify the symptoms of SAD and find ways to overcome the wintertime blues.
MENTAL HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

How Anxiety Affects Nutrient Absorption, From A Nutrition Expert

I can still taste the chocolate... I'm on the coast of Mexico with my husband celebrating our anniversary. The weather is ideal. The beaches are pristine and beautiful. And then there's the food. Fresh, juicy papaya. Rich, creamy guacamole. Ginger-lime juice. Thick, rustic masa tacos bursting with spice-rubbed local fish. Sweet chili pepper tamales. And the bread! Warm and crusty with pockets of melted chocolate tucked inside. I eat all of it! I mean all of it. Being in the moment like this, free of worry and actually enjoying every bite, is a big departure for me, someone who meticulously plans every meal ahead of time.
HEALTH
Inverse

How did Covid-19 affect kids’ mental health? A dark divide, revealed

Covid-19 has disrupted the lives of children and young people beyond recognition. Throughout the pandemic, research has been underway to assess the impact on young people’s mental health, but much research is poor quality and so potentially misleading. For example, a global, collaborative, and constantly updated project, DEPRESSD, has...
KIDS
news9.com

Can You Relate: COVID-19 Anxiety

New COVID-19 cases have nearly doubled in the United States since November of 2021. OU Health's Chief Covid Officer, Dr. Dale Bratzler, joined News 9 live to talk about anxiety surrounding the virus heading into Christmas.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
psychologytoday.com

COVID-19, Social Isolation, and Eating Disorder Increases

COVID-19 isolation has contributed to an increase in eating disorder symptoms. Social isolation during COVID-19 confinement can contribute to increased anxiety and depression. Some eating disorder behaviors could become unhealthy coping strategies for temporarily reducing anxiety and depression during this time. COVID-19 repercussions (e.g., social isolation) have contributed to several...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ktxs.com

Handling Seasonal Affective Disorder during the winter holiday months

ABILENE, Texas — As the seasons are changing and Christmas is right around the corner, stress for parents and families can be at an all-time high, whether that is trying to find the perfect gift, or not breaking the bank. Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is a condition that affects millions of Americans every year this time of the year.
ABILENE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy