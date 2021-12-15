ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Single-cell characterization of monolayer cultured human dental pulp stem cells with enhanced differentiation capacity

By Yu Cui
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational Journal of Oral Science volumeÂ 13, ArticleÂ number:Â 44 (2021) Cite this article. Human dental pulp stem cells (hDPSCs) are easily obtained multipotent cells, however, their potential value in regenerative medicine is hindered by the phenotypic and functional changes after conventional monolayer expansion. Here, we employed single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq)...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Single-cell mapping of DNA G-quadruplex structures in human cancer cells

G-quadruplexes (G4s) are four-stranded DNA secondary structures that form in guanine-rich regions of the genome. G4s have important roles in transcription and replication and have been implicated in genome instability and cancer. Thus far most work has profiled the G4 landscape in an ensemble of cell populations, therefore it is critical to explore the structure"“function relationship of G4s in individual cells to enable detailed mechanistic insights into G4 function. With standard ChIP-seq methods it has not been possible to determine if G4 formation at a given genomic locus is variable between individual cells across a population. For the first time, we demonstrate the mapping of a DNA secondary structure at single-cell resolution. We have adapted single-nuclei (sn) CUT&Tag to allow the detection of G4s in single cells of human cancer cell lines. With snG4-CUT&Tag, we can distinguish cellular identity from a mixed cell-type population solely based on G4 features within individual cells. Our methodology now enables genomic investigations on cell-to-cell variation of a DNA secondary structure that were previously not possible.
CANCER
ScienceBlog.com

Stem cell study paves way for manufacturing cultured meat

Scientists have for the first time obtained stem cells from livestock that grow under chemically defined conditions, paving the way for manufacturing cell cultured meat and breeding enhanced livestock. Researchers from the University of Nottingham’s School of Biosciences, together with colleagues at the Universities of Cambridge, Exeter Tokyo and Meiji...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Differentiation of cancer stem cells into erythroblasts in the presence of CoCl

Cancer stem cells (CSCs) are subpopulations in the malignant tumors that show self-renewal and multilineage differentiation into tumor microenvironment components that drive tumor growth and heterogeneity.Â In previous studies, our group succeeded in producing a CSC model by treating mouse induced pluripotent stem cells. In the current study, we investigated the potential of CSC differentiation into blood cells under chemical hypoxic conditions using CoCl2. CSCs and miPS-LLCcm cells were cultured for 1 to 7Â days in the presence of CoCl2, and the expression of VEGFR1/2, Runx1, c-kit, CD31, CD34, and TER-119 was assessed by RT-qPCR, Western blotting and flow cytometry together with Wright-Giemsa staining and immunocytochemistry. CoCl2 induced significant accumulation of HIF-1Î± changing the morphology of miPS-LLCcm cells while the morphological change was apparently not related to differentiation. The expression of VEGFR2 and CD31 was suppressed while Runx1 expression was upregulated. The population with hematopoietic markers CD34+ and c-kit+ was immunologically detected in the presence of CoCl2. Additionally, high expression of CD34 and, a marker for erythroblasts, TER-119, was observed. Therefore, CSCs were suggested to differentiate into erythroblasts and erythrocytes under hypoxia. This differentiation potential of CSCs could provide new insight into the tumor microenvironment elucidating tumor heterogenicity.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Stem cell–based bio-implant to repair cartilage and delay joint degeneration

A novel off-the-shelf bio-implant containing embryonic stem cells has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cartilage injuries. More than a million Americans undergo knee and hip replacements each year. It's a last resort treatment for pain and mobility issues associated with osteoarthritis, a progressive disease caused by degeneration of the protective layer of cartilage that stops our bones grinding together when we sit, stand, write, or move around.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cells#T Cell#B Cell#Cell Research#Jag#Pdgfra
Nature.com

Retraction Note to: Schnurri-3 regulates BMP9-induced osteogenic differentiation and angiogenesis of human amniotic mesenchymal stem cells through Runx2 and VEGF

Retraction Note to: Cell Death & Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/s41419-020-2279-5 published online 29 January 2020. The Editors-in-Chief have retracted this article due to concerns raised about Figs. 5 and 6. In Fig. 5D, it appears that the partially enlarged image in the sim-shn3 group is not a part of the low-magnification image. Additionally, the images of the BMP9 group detecting CD31 and the BMP9"‰+"‰Shn3 group detecting MECN are very similar. It appears that the images of these two different groups are from a unified tissue specimen. In Fig. 6E, the images of RFP, BMP9 and sim-Shn3 groups appear to derive from the same culture cells. The results of this article are therefore unreliable.
SCIENCE
Scientist

Combinatorial Single Cell CRISPR Screens: Challenges and Applications

CRISPR gene editing has revolutionized biomedical research, allowing scientists to delete, activate, and repress genes of interest with precision. By combining single cell sequencing and CRISPR screening technologies, researchers can obtain complex, high resolution data for thousands of gene perturbations, allowing for deep pathway analysis and improved understanding of gene functions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

DNA-methylation aging at single-cell level

Aging-related changes in DNA methylation have been used to estimate the biological age of organisms and tissues. Measuring DNA methylation in single cells is notoriously difficult and current methods only yield sparse methylation profiles, but a new computational method now offers the capability of profiling biological age at single-cell resolution.
SCIENCE
pnas.org

Stem cell niche within plant callus tissue drives organ regeneration

Proper plant growth in tissue culture experiments typically depends on one crucial step: the plant’s ability to form a clump of undifferentiated, pluripotent cells that can then regenerate root, stem, and other organs. This cluster of cells, known as a callus, is essential not just to tissue culture experiments but also to plants’ ability to heal from injury.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Single-cell RNA sequencing reveals B cell"“related molecular biomarkers for Alzheimer's disease

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. In recent years, biomarkers have been integrated into the diagnostic process and have become increasingly indispensable for obtaining knowledge of the neurodegenerative processes in Alzheimer's disease (AD). Peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) in human blood have been reported to participate in a variety of neurodegenerative activities. Here, a single-cell RNA sequencing analysis of PBMCs from 4 AD patients (2 in the early stage, 2 in the late stage) and 2 normal controls was performed to explore the differential cell subpopulations in PBMCs of AD patients. A significant decrease in B cells was detected in the blood of AD patients. Furthermore, we further examined PBMCs from 43 AD patients and 41 normal subjects by fluorescence activated cell sorting (FACS), and combined with correlation analysis, we found that the reduction in B cells was closely correlated with the patients' Clinical Dementia Rating (CDR) scores. To confirm the role of B cells in AD progression, functional experiments were performed in early-stage AD mice in which fibrous plaques were beginning to appear; the results demonstrated that B cell depletion in the early stage of AD markedly accelerated and aggravated cognitive dysfunction and augmented the AÎ² burden in AD mice. Importantly, the experiments revealed 18 genes that were specifically upregulated and 7 genes that were specifically downregulated in B cells as the disease progressed, and several of these genes exhibited close correlation with AD. These findings identified possible B cell-based AD severity, which are anticipated to be conducive to the clinical identification of AD progression.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Characterization of a recently synthesized microtubule-targeting compound that disrupts mitotic spindle poles in human cells

We reveal the effects of a new microtubule-destabilizing compound in human cells. C75 has a core thienoisoquinoline scaffold with several functional groups amenable to modification. Previously we found that sub micromolar concentrations of C75 caused cytotoxicity. We also found that C75 inhibited microtubule polymerization and competed with colchicine for tubulin-binding in vitro. However, here we found that the two compounds synergized suggesting differences in their mechanism of action. Indeed, live imaging revealed that C75 causes different spindle phenotypes compared to colchicine. Spindles remained bipolar and collapsed after colchicine treatment, while C75 caused bipolar spindles to become multipolar. Importantly, microtubules rapidly disappeared after C75-treatment, but then grew back unevenly and from multiple poles. The C75 spindle phenotype is reminiscent of phenotypes caused by depletion of ch-TOG, a microtubule polymerase, suggesting that C75 blocks microtubule polymerization in metaphase cells. C75 also caused an increase in the number of spindle poles in paclitaxel-treated cells, and combining low amounts of C75 and paclitaxel caused greater regression of multicellular tumour spheroids compared to each compound on their own. These findings warrant further exploration of C75's anti-cancer potential.
CANCER
Nature.com

Correction to: Linking meta-omics to the kinetics of denitrification intermediates reveals pH-dependent causes of NO emissions and nitrite accumulation in soil

Following the publication of this article, the authors noted an error in Table 1. In the first column it should be DNA, not RNA. The original article has been corrected. Faculty of Chemistry, Biotechnology and Food Science, Norwegian University of Life Sciences, Ã…s, Norway. Ã…sa FrostegÃ¥rd,Â Silas H....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Childhood obesity and adverse cardiometabolic risk in large for gestational age infants and potential early preventive strategies: a narrative review

Accumulating evidence indicates that obesity and cardiometabolic risks become established early in life due to developmental programming and infants born as large for gestational age (LGA) are particularly at risk. This review summarizes the recent literature connecting LGA infants and early childhood obesity and cardiometabolic risk and explores potential preventive interventions in early infancy. With the rising obesity rates in women of childbearing age, the LGA birth rate is about 10%. Recent literature continues to support the higher rates of obesity in LGA infants. However, there is a knowledge gap for their lifetime risk for adverse cardiometabolic outcomes. Potential factors that may modify the risk in early infancy include catch-down early postnatal growth, reduction in body fat growth trajectory, longer breastfeeding duration, and presence of a healthy gut microbiome. The early postnatal period may be a critical window of opportunity for active interventions to mitigate or prevent obesity and potential adverse metabolic consequences in later life. A variety of promising candidate biomarkers for the early identification of metabolic alterations in LGA infants is also discussed.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Contributions of Na1.8 and Na1.9 to excitability in human induced pluripotent stem-cell derived somatosensory neurons

The inhibition of voltage-gated sodium (NaV) channels in somatosensory neurons presents a promising novel modality for the treatment of pain. However, the precise contribution of these channels to neuronal excitability, the cellular correlate of pain, is unknown; previous studies using genetic knockout models or pharmacologic block of NaV channels have identified general roles for distinct sodium channel isoforms, but have never quantified their exact contributions to these processes. To address this deficit, we have utilized dynamic clamp electrophysiology to precisely tune in varying levels of NaV1.8 and NaV1.9 currents into induced pluripotent stem cell-derived sensory neurons (iPSC-SNs), allowing us to quantify how graded changes in these currents affect different parameters of neuronal excitability and electrogenesis. We quantify and report direct relationships between NaV1.8 current density and action potential half-width, overshoot, and repetitive firing. We additionally quantify the effect varying NaV1.9 current densities have on neuronal membrane potential and rheobase. Furthermore, we examined the simultaneous interplay between NaV1.8 and NaV1.9 on neuronal excitability. Finally, we show that minor biophysical changes in the gating of NaV1.8 can render human iPSC-SNs hyperexcitable, in a first-of-its-kind investigation of a gain-of-function NaV1.8 mutation in a human neuronal background.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Stem-cell derived pancreatic endoderm cells in the treatment of T1DM

Finding a way to safely replace the destroyed Î²-cells of patients with type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM) has long been a research goal in the T1DM field. Now, two papers report preliminary findings from an ongoing phase I/II trial in which patients with T1DM received implants of stem-cell derived pancreatic endoderm cells within an encapsulation device named PEC-Direct.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Single-cell transcriptomics captures features of human midbrain development and dopamine neuron diversity in brain organoids

Three-dimensional brain organoids have emerged as a valuable model system for studies of human brain development and pathology. Here we establish a midbrain organoid culture system to study the developmental trajectory from pluripotent stem cells to mature dopamine neurons. Using single cell RNA sequencing, we identify the presence of three molecularly distinct subtypes of human dopamine neurons with high similarity to those in developing and adult human midbrain. However, despite significant advancements in the field, the use of brain organoids can be limited by issues of reproducibility and incomplete maturation which was also observed in this study. We therefore designed bioengineered ventral midbrain organoids supported by recombinant spider-silk microfibers functionalized with full-length human laminin. We show that silk organoids reproduce key molecular aspects of dopamine neurogenesis and reduce inter-organoid variability in terms of cell type composition and dopamine neuron formation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: The NAC transcription factor ClNAC68 positively regulates sugar content and seed development in watermelon by repressing ClINV and ClGH3.6

The original article has been corrected. Wang, J. et al. The NAC transcription factor ClNAC68 positively regulates sugar content and seed development in watermelon by repressing ClINV and ClGH3.6. Hortic Res 8, 214, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41438-021-00649-1 (2021). These authors contributed equally: Jinfang Wang, Yanping Wang. National Watermelon and Melon Improvement Center, Beijing...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Improving outcomes in glomerular disease

Glucocorticoid exposure remains a major contributor to morbidity and mortality in patients with immune-mediated kidney disease. Recent clinical trials have tested novel potential therapies for these patients and showed that glucocorticoid doses can be reduced without compromising efficacy. Key advances. C5a receptor antagonism with avacopan is effective in combination with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

