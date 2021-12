We'll be back in 2022, and you suspect so will Derek Chisora. Parker and his team will be massively encouraged with that performance. Maybe it was the atmosphere five months ago, but he showed huge improvements and is right back in the mix at world title level. For Chisora, he is a true force of nature. A complete individual and wonderful entertainer. But, as Tony Bellew said on the TV broadcast, those kind of fights leave a big mark on a fighter beyond the ring. He will not want to retire but he turns 38 this month and just had a war in his 44th pro fight. It might be time to walk away.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO