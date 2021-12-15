ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Avs Game 26 Grades: Ranger no danger

By AJ Haefele
thednvr.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarcy Kuemper – B+ I said on the pod he was getting a B, but in retrospect...

thednvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions […]
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darcy Kuemper
WGR550

Sabres beat Wild in shootout

For the first time since Nov. 19, 2019, the Buffalo Sabres and Minnesota Wild played a hockey game against one another. It was the Sabres getting the last laugh Thursday night by way of a 3-2 shootout win at Xcel Energy Center. Kyle Powell has more:
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ranger#The Pod#Avs Game 26
CBS Boston

Bruins Up To 9 Players In COVID Protocols After Taylor Hall And Curtis Lazar Added

BOSTON (CBS) — On the same day it was announced that the Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26 due to concerns about the coronavirus, two more Bruins players have been placed in COVID protocols. The team announced Saturday that they have placed forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on the list. There are now nine Bruins in total in COVID-19 protocols. Here is the list of players, along with the date they were each placed in COVID-19 protocols: Dec. 14 – Brad Marchand, Craig Smith Dec. 15 – Patrice Bergeron Dec. 16 – Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen Dec. 18 – Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. After Saturday’s announcements, Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina now need to be rescheduled.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
thednvr.com

DNVR Bets Daily: Our sports picks for TNF between the Kansas City Chiefs & LA Chargers and Colorado Avalanche

On this episode of DNVR Bets Daily, Andre Simone is joined by Justin Michael to get into all things college hoops, the most underrated bowl spreads and much more. The fellas give their Thursday night Big 3s with tons to get into with the Avs, TNF and Justin has his best picks for college hoops. Then we get into the best college hoops futures, a nightly parlay and some great odds on the NHL.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

4 Wild Players Who Probably Won’t Return Next Season

The 2021-22 NHL season has been going better than anyone could’ve ever expected for the Minnesota Wild. While the race in the Central Division is tight, the Wild are currently leading the division with a 19-8-2 record, good for 40 points. However, even though the Wild are exceeding expectations and the team is playing well, it doesn’t mean that every player will return next season. Whether it’s at the trade deadline or in the offseason, players will be moved or let go of as Minnesota will need to pay some of its pending free agents. Here’s a look at three Wild players who probably won’t return for the 2022-23 NHL season.
NHL
thednvr.com

Avs Game 27 Grades: The game that shouldn’t have been

Pavel Francouz – B This is a soft grade for Frankie given the goals that got by him weren’t of the highest caliber, but there was an own goal mixed in there and he played well enough to have them at 3-2 going into the final 10 minutes of the game. The PK continues to give up a ton of…
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning’s Saturday game postponed as Avs shut down due to COVID spread

TAMPA — The Lightning were slated to travel Friday to Denver as part of a three-game road trip. Instead, their Saturday night game against the Avalanche has been postponed because of a COVID outbreak within the Colorado organization. The Avalanche will shut down team facilities and not play until after the league returns from the holiday break Dec. 27.
NHL
thednvr.com

DNVR Avalanche Podcast: Colorado Avalanche shut down through Christmas

With a COVID outbreak in full swing the Avs have has three games postponed and are now shut down through the NHL Christmas break. Rudo, AJ, and Jesse discuss the NHL’s current situation and what could be next. DON’T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE POD! iTunes link– Stitcher Link–...
NHL
9News

Avs games postponed until at least Dec 26

DENVER — All Colorado Avalanche games will be postponed through the completion of the National Hockey League's (NHL) Holiday Break, Dec 26, according to the league. Medical groups from the NHL, the National Hockey League Players Association (NHLPA) and the club made the decision on Friday afternoon to postpone the games.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy