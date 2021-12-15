ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Priyanka Chopra Talks 3-Year Wedding Anniversary and the Secret to Her and Nick Jonas' Marriage (Exclusive)

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePriyanka Chopra Jonas is sharing the secret behind her and Nick Jonas' three-year marriage. The 39-year-old actress, who just celebrated her third wedding anniversary with the 29-year-old singer, tells ET that honesty and having fun with each other is key. "I think just being honest and needing each other’s...

