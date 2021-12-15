ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Plant-Powered Protein Twists

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSapientia founder and President Dr. Eugenio Bortone (who invented Twisted Cheetos) created a new kind of plant-based snack in the form of protein twists. Under the COOP...

www.trendhunter.com

FIRST For Women

This Genius Trick Makes Burned Baking Sheets Look Brand New

I’ve always thought a well-loved sheet pan was a sure sign of a seasoned chef — those grease stains and blackened spots are badges of honor, and mean that some tasty dishes have been made on them! Still, we all dream of having sparkling-clean pans, as shiny as the day we first brought them home. And if yours have seen better days, we’ve found the best way to clean baking sheets: a dishwasher tablet and boiling hot water.
FOOD & DRINKS
drugstorenews.com

Gaia Herbs intros plant-powered herbal gummies

Gaia Herbs is debuting not one, but three new plant-powered herbal gummies. The USDA Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified gummies are available in three formulas that target a variety of needs, including sleep and relaxation. Gaia Herbs’ plant-based respiratory line aims to aid lung health]. Made with a...
bakingbusiness.com

Summit Ag begins build-out of wheat protein plant

ALDEN, IOWA — Summit Ag Investors and its portfolio company Summit Sustainable Ingredients announced on Dec. 6 that they have begun construction on a wheat protein (vital wheat gluten) ingredients facility adjacent to Prairie Horizon Agri-Energy. Summit acquired Phillipsburg, Kan.-based Prairie Horizon earlier this year. At that time, Summit said it planned to invest $200 million in the development of the ingredients plant.
ALDEN, IA
TrendHunter.com

Charitable Vegan Coconut Spreads

KOKADA is a locally owned and produced coconut-based spread that is vegan and nut-free. The spreads come in two flavors: the original and brownie. Both are made from less than five ingredients, most of which are sourced from Sri Lanka. KOKADA has recently teamed up with SERVE Sri Lanka to give back to the community.
FOOD & DRINKS
On Milwaukee

Holiday hidden gem: Patti's Power Plant

Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. Patti D’Acquisto, the owner of Patti’s Power Plant, loves Christmas. “I’m a giver. I like making people happy. I like to decorate – it’s definitely my holiday,”...
FOOD & DRINKS
Food & Wine

Anheuser-Busch InBev Wants to Turn Its Spent Grains into Plant-Based Protein (and Profits)

As the world's largest brewer, beer will always be Anheuser-Busch InBev's primary business, but during an investor seminar last week, the Belgium-based behemoth dedicated a surprising amount of time to touting its latest biotech innovations, even suggesting that they could soon see significant revenue producing alternative protein sources. During his...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Phys.org

'Drink your peas!' Benefits of supplementing cow milk with plant protein

Scientists from the Department of Food Science and Technology at The Ohio State University (Columbus, Ohio, U.S.) have developed a novel method of supplementing cow milk with vegetable protein using readily available current dairy processing equipment. A new report in the January 2022 issue of the Journal of Dairy Science presents the study, which may open opportunities to create new functional, multi-sourced dairy products that could bolster declining fluid milk sales in the United States.
AGRICULTURE
news3lv.com

Plant Power Fast Food is now open

Las Vegas (KSNV) — What does it mean to be plant-based? What are some of the misconceptions that go along with it?. Here to break it all down for us is Tori Keeshin, the new restaurant opening, and training specialist at Plant Power Fast Food.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Lifestyle
Food & Drinks
TrendHunter.com

Plant-Derived Lip Oils

INNBEAUTY Project recently expanded its portfolio with the addition of its sixth lip glaze, Glaze #6 Candy Cane. As its name suggests, the new lip product is naturally flavored like your favorite holiday treat, the candy cane. The new addition is sheer-toned and the iridescent lip oil is formulated with red root and jojoba oil to leave lips looking glossy and plump.
MAKEUP
The Independent

8 best juicers for squeezing in your five a day

Few of us manage to eat enough fruit and vegetables each day, however hard we try.Drinking a few makes it a lot easier and counts towards the recommended five portions, although the NHS advises a maximum of 150ml of juice a day, which is the equivalent of a small glass. If you are partial to a refreshing juice in the morning, it’s far better – and cheaper – to blitz up your own than rely on a shop bought one, which may include added sugar and be less fresh. It’s also a great way to use up that extra fruit...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

12 best espresso machines for barista quality coffee at home

Stereotypes would have people believe that Britons drink tea, tea and only tea, but we love coffee almost as much. As a nation, we actually consume about 95 million cups of java a day.Although some coffee is knocked back in the home, we have a penchant for visiting our local cafes. And while that cup of joe might give you a little lift, it may also leave your wallet somewhat lighter because research shows Britons spend as much as £4bn in coffee shops a year.If you’re among those splashing out perhaps too much on takeaway brews, a barista-style machine at...
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Cheese-Based Appetizer Expansions

'McCain Foods USA,' one of the largest for-home food manufacturers and retailers, has announced that it will be opening a new factory dedicated to the production of cheesy appetizers. This factory will be 135,000 square feet and will run non-stop, 24 hours a day. The factory will be opened in Plover, Wisconsin, where it will bring an estimated 110 new jobs to workers in the area.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
99.5 WKDQ

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Cyclist-Approved Espresso Makers

The Rapha x Rocket Espresso R58 Espresso Machine has been created as a collaboration between the two brands to provide avid java aficionados with a way to enjoy premium drinks from the comfort of home. The unit has a handmade construction that is made in Milan and is equipped with...
TrendHunter.com

Smoky Medium-Body Beers

The Original 40 Brewing Company has collaborated with TapRoom Beer Company to launch a limited-release brew in the form of 'Ashes from the Grave,' a delectable and limited-edition brown ale that is being released in cans for the very first time. This smoked brown ale has a medium body and...
DRINKS
Click10.com

Rodent droppings, moldy lettuce, flies and roaches with your burger?

Below is a list of places ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean-up and re-inspection. ***WAYBACK BURGERS. 4690 NORTH STATE ROAD 7. COCONUT CREEK. INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT. 18 VIOLATIONS FOUND. “Rodent...
FOOD SAFETY
TrendHunter.com

Coal-Shaped Candies

When the holidays come around, it is easy to find gifts for those who have been good all year, but those who have been naughty should get 'IT'SUGAR Merry Frick'n Christmas Box .' As the old Christmas story goes, those on Santa's naughty list get coal in their stockings, and the IT'SUGAR Merry Frick'n Christmas Box contains chocolate-flavored coal-shaped candies.
FOOD & DRINKS
Simplemost

This 5-Ingredient Ground Beef Casserole Is A Weeknight Classic

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the holiday season truly gets underway, most of us are spread thin on...
RECIPES
Mashed

The Real Reason You're Seeing Less Diet Soda In Stores

When Royal Crown Cola debuted Diet-Rite Cola in 1958, the company marketed it toward diabetics (via Our Everyday Life). However, as Diet-Rite Cola quickly became one of the nation's best selling sodas, companies like Pepsi and Coca-Cola began noticing that most consumers were actually not diabetics, but dieters, and quickly invented their own comparable products to compete in the diet soda market (via Fast Company). Fast forward to 2021 and CNN has recently reported that diet sodas are an increasingly scarce find in retailers, and have instead been replaced with soft drinks labeled as "zero sugar" — indeed, sodas like Canada Dry, 7Up, A&W, and Sunkist have all rebranded from "diet" to "zero sugar." But why make such a seemingly small switch-up? It's all a marketing strategy aimed toward younger generations, including Millennials and Generation Zers. Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Beverages North America Greg Lyons chimed in on the topic, stating, "Younger people just don't like the word 'diet.'"
FOOD & DRINKS
Parade

The Easiest Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe Ever

Although fudge is popular during the holiday season, it’s actually a sweet treat you can enjoy throughout the year—even during the summer months. And now more than ever home cooks of all ages are trying their hands at making delicious desserts in their own kitchen. So why not start with something easy like this simple and quick peanut butter fudge recipe.
RECIPES

