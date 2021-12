I started drinking in my teen years — not only with my friends, but my family too. My family considered it a right of passage to have your first rum and coke in your teens. But once we have that first drink, we never stop drinking. I suspect that other alcoholic families have a similar culture. Birthdays, holidays, bad days, or good days — alcohol is always there to numb the pain or bring a false sense of comfort and joy.

