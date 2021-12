In a recent Twitch stream, Tyler1 said that after long days of streaming or doing anything League of Legends-related, the game still invades his dreams. “At night I would close my eyes and see League bro… ” he said on the stream. “Sometimes I have nightmares where I’m like playing a League game for 50 minutes and it’s back-and-forth for 50 minutes and my team ends up losing. Then I wake up and for a split second I think I lost, and it’s almost to the point where I have to check my op.gg to make sure it was a dream. I think I’m losing my mind bro.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO