Theft of 58-foot-long bridge doesn’t go over well with Akron police

Police went to the Sunoco gas station at 1:44 a.m. Dec. 9 at Cook Road due to an alarm alerting a break-in. The witness said the suspect, wearing a black or dark navy hoodie, ran behind the business into a wooded area. Police looked at the damage that showed someone used a hammer to break the front glass. It appeared to be a smash and grab because cigars were taken. The witness said the suspect dropped some items as he ran and went westbound in the backyards on Cook Road. Police found the suspect at 1:56 a.m. They called a squad because the suspect’s hand was bleeding. They also learned a car was involved with two suspects inside the 2014 dark-colored Ford Fusion. The station’s owner arrived and began cleaning up, but he contacted police because he found blood inside. He was told to leave it until a detective could document it or take samples. The suspect was arrested and taken to Strongsville jail.

OLMSTED FALLS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO