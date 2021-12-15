ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Theft of 58-foot-long bridge doesn’t go over well with Akron police

By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com
 4 days ago
AKRON, Ohio — Where is that confounded bridge?. Police are trying to fill in the gaps to that mystery after a 58-foot-brige was...

DR. Gayness from Uranus
3d ago

Update: After weeks of searching the police say they “if we find it we will cross that bridge when we get there”.

City
State
Ohio State
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Drunk man looking at phone while driving hits tree: Fairview Park Police Blotter

On Dec. 6 at 12:45 a.m. a three-car crash was reported near the Clague Road entrance ramp. When officers arrived, they learned the occupants of one of the cars ran away. While officers investigated the accident, the Parma Police Department called to report a 64-year-old Seven Hills woman was inquiring about the accident because she had picked up her 24-year-old daughter and the daughter’s 33-year-old boyfriend from a gas station near the accident scene. The woman said her daughter and boyfriend were under the influence of narcotics. The woman stopped her car on Ridge Road in Parma and asked officers to assist. Parma officers spoke with the daughter and her boyfriend who admitted they were involved in the accident and the boyfriend was driving. Fairview Park police officers drove to Parma and arrested the boyfriend, who is a Parma resident.
Cleveland woman’s death in April ruled a homicide due to medical neglect, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The death of a 78-year-old woman in April has been ruled a homicide due to medical neglect, police said. Police did not release the name of the woman, who was found with several injuries April 4 at her home on Melville Road near East 188th Street, Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said. Officers went to the home to conduct a welfare check.
Police grab one of three suspects in break-in: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter

Police went to the Sunoco gas station at 1:44 a.m. Dec. 9 at Cook Road due to an alarm alerting a break-in. The witness said the suspect, wearing a black or dark navy hoodie, ran behind the business into a wooded area. Police looked at the damage that showed someone used a hammer to break the front glass. It appeared to be a smash and grab because cigars were taken. The witness said the suspect dropped some items as he ran and went westbound in the backyards on Cook Road. Police found the suspect at 1:56 a.m. They called a squad because the suspect’s hand was bleeding. They also learned a car was involved with two suspects inside the 2014 dark-colored Ford Fusion. The station’s owner arrived and began cleaning up, but he contacted police because he found blood inside. He was told to leave it until a detective could document it or take samples. The suspect was arrested and taken to Strongsville jail.
We measured 3 waterfalls to determine Ohio’s tallest (video, photos)

LOGAN, Ohio -- Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer Tylor Stimmel carefully steps on slick, mossy rocks as he peers over the edge of a cliff one hour southeast of Columbus. Water runs between his feet and free falls to the boulders some 100 feet below. A climbing rope anchors him to a nearby tree as he points his LiDAR gun straight down. It beeps and records a measurement.
Police get search warrant on home after burglar alarm: Moreland Hills Police Blotter

Police responded to a home after a burglar alarm activated on the afternoon of Dec. 8, with an officer noting that it did appear someone had tried to break-in. No one was home at the time, and alarms indicated entry shortly before 3:40 p.m. Police obtained a search warrant and remained on the scene until about 8 p.m., with the homeowner calling later to report that property was missing, possibly as a result of the warrant, he surmised.
