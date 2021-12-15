ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

COVID case in Blinken press curtails his Southeast Asia tour

By MATTHEW LEE
Seattle Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — A positive COVID-19 test among U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s traveling party has cut short the top diplomat’s first official tour of Southeast Asia. A member of the press corps accompanying Blinken on what was to have been a three-nation visit to...

www.seattletimes.com

Axios

U.S. braces for imminent "viral blizzard"

The U.S. is facing an imminent COVID-19 "viral blizzard," infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm told CNN Thursday. What they're saying: "In the next three to eight weeks, we're going to see millions of Americans are going to be infected with this virus, and that will be overlaid on top of Delta," said Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seattle Times

Cyprus beefs up COVID-19 screening for all travelers from UK

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus on Saturday toughened COVID-19 screening for all travelers from the U.K. over age 12, including requiring them to quarantine until results are in from a lab test performed at the airport. Cyprus’ Health Ministry cited Britain’s “drastic increase” in omicron variant cases as the...
PUBLIC HEALTH

