ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Vaccine alliance chief: Omicron could trigger ‘Inequity 2.0’

By JAMEY KEATEN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aa3XH_0dNFYCgO00
1 of 5

CHAVANNES-DE-BOGIS, Switzerland (AP) — The head of vaccine alliance Gavi, which is leading a U.N.-backed push to get COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries, said that he’s seen early signs that rich countries are beginning to withhold donations out of fears about the omicron coronavirus variant — warning any new hoarding could lead to “Inequity 2.0.”

Gavi chief executive Dr. Seth Berkley took stock of the nearly two-year fight against the pandemic as the alliance released the latest update to its supply forecast for COVID-19 vaccines that it has repeatedly downscaled, largely because of export bans and vaccine hoarding by some producer countries that critics say it should have foreseen.

“With the omicron variant, what we’ve seen is panic in many countries that has led acceleration of boosters both to the numbers of people getting them, but also the timeline for getting them,” Berkley told The Associated Press in an interview late Tuesday at his home outside Geneva.

He was referring to extra doses given in rich countries to a broad swath of people — not just those at highest risk of contracting severe COVID-19.

The Geneva-based public-private partnership has been the lead manager of the U.N.-backed COVAX program that initially sought to get coronavirus vaccines to all countries but was pivoted after wealthier countries, and even some poorer ones, started striking their own deals to get jabs.

That locked down much of tight supplies and prompted vast inequality in access to jabs. Of the roughly 10 billion doses that have been delivered worldwide, the vast majority have gone to rich countries. COVAX has delivered just over 700 million.

“We also are beginning to see donors not wanting to donate their doses as fast as they might have because of the uncertainty now of where we are,” Berkley said, declining to specify. “Of course, our long-term concern is, if it turns out that new variant vaccines are required, that there may be an ‘Inequity 2.0’ where we see wealthy countries hoard those vaccines once again, like we saw at the beginning of the pandemic.”

While omicron’s transmissibility, severity and resistance to vaccines aren’t yet fully clear, the new variant could require revisions to existing vaccines or even production of new ones. Berkley says a COVID-19 vaccine from Novavax, which relies on a common technology in flu vaccines and has shown efficacy against variants, could be set to win emergency-use approval within “days” from the World Health Organization.

In recent weeks, global production of COVID-19 vaccines has taken off and supply is less of a problem than it once was. Now, a challenge is making sure countries can take in vaccines that sometimes require storage in very cold temperatures or are delivered in batches that need to be used at the same time once opened.

Wastage is a risk. Berkley said some is inevitable and insisted less than 1% of COVAX vaccines have gone to waste.

While he said it’s understandable, if potentially short-sighted, that politicians would want to serve their own people first with vaccines, one leading critic of Gavi’s handling of COVAX says a lot of the trouble can be pinned on wealthy-country governments who didn’t ensure steady sharing of vaccines. Now, an influx of vaccines in some developing countries could present problems.

“Since high-income country governments hoarded vaccine and didn’t allow ... distribution ... to be paced, now we’re at this end-of-year dump, basically, and lo and behold, surprise, surprise, fragile health systems -- some of them are having real difficultly accommodating it,” said Kate Elder, senior vaccines policy adviser at Médecins Sans Frontières, or Doctors Without Borders, which provides medical care around the world.

Gavi manages COVAX along with the Center for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and U.N. health agency WHO, while UNICEF handles distribution of shots into arms.

Berkley said Gavi expects to have delivered between 800 million and 1 billion doses by the end of this year to the poorest developing countries, which he says was in line with targets. Where the alliance faced slippage in deliveries was with wealthier “self-financing countries” that were originally expected to get jabs through COVAX but didn’t use it as foreseen – many opting for direct deals with manufacturers.

Gavi expects to have 1.4 billion doses available by the end of his year. It had originally set a goal to deliver 2 billion doses by the end of 2021.

Berkley said Gavi expects another 800 million doses in the first quarter of next year, but not all of those are confirmed. Questions remain about supplies from manufacturers, regulatory approvals, and dose donations that are “somewhat more unpredictable.” Places like the United States and the European Union have been key donors.

As it has been forced to adapt and revise its strategies, donations from countries like “Team Europe” have grown increasingly important to COVAX — which was never planned to be a donation mechanism.

“In fact, we didn’t even have donations in the original framework and way of working,” Berkley said. “That only occurred because of the vaccine hoarding that was occurring in wealthy countries and because of the fact that we had export bans.”

Critics say Gavi misjudged national self-interest and wrongly bet on trying to supply the whole world through a vast new program whose long-term impact is questionable. They say focus should have been on strengthening existing vaccine distribution systems, like one through WHO’s Americas regional body PAHO (Pan American Health Organization).

“Hindsight is 20/20 but there have been a tremendous number of shortcomings in the COVAX facility, probably many of them which could have been anticipated (by) understanding the environment and how countries with means were going to respond to this pandemic,” said MSF’s Elder.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Should the Johnson & Johnson vaccine be taken off the table? | Editorial

Should national health officials consider taking the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine off the market following the latest warning that it is “not as safe” as the other two brands?. It might be time to consider its removal from the vaccine market because of its apparent propensity to...
INDUSTRY
WebMD

Omicron Escapes Moderna Vaccine, But COVID Booster Shot Helps

Dec. 16, 2021 -- Moderna’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine is less effective against the new Omicron variant, according to a new preprint study published Wednesday. The study hasn’t been peer-reviewed or published in a journal. But a booster shot of the Moderna vaccine increased antibodies that were highly effective...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Flu Shot#Inequity#Covid#Chavannes De Bogis#Ap#Gavi#Covax
Cleveland.com

COVID-19 omicron variant could trigger a wave of infections; CDC advisers recommend Pfizer, Moderna over J&J vaccine: Coronavirus update for Dec. 17, 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The COVID-19 omicron variant could trigger a wave of COVID-19 infections as early as January, and CDC advisers recommend Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines over the Johnson & Johnson shot. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines online. Here’s what...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Baltimore

Maryland-Based Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Found Safe And Effective In UMMS Trial

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — A COVID-19 vaccine made by Gaithersburg-based manufacturer Novavax was found to be safe and effective in a Phase 3 trial by the University of Maryland School of Medicine. The study found the company’s vaccine 90% effective at preventing COVID-19 illness and 100% effective in preventing moderate and severe disease that required hospitalization. The study was conducted in the first few months of the year with nearly 30,000 volunteers in the U.S. and Mexico. At the time, Alpha was the dominant COVID-19 strain, so the trial did not account for the Delta and Omicron variants. “Our study results indicate that this...
PHARMACEUTICALS
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci says there’s no need for an omicron vaccine

The COVID-19 booster shots appear to be stopping the omicron variant, raising doubt that we will need an omicron-specific vaccine in the future, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci, the White House chief medical adviser on the coronavirus, said Wednesday that there is no need to change the current booster...
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

New Covid Study: 21% Omicron Cases Hit The Unvaccinated

According to the latest reports, it seems that about 8 out of 10 people who have caught the Omicron covid variant were people who got jabbed. This is what the CDC says. As the Daily Wire online publication notes this is just 20% of covid 19 cases caused by the Omicron variant, based on an examination of diagnoses from December 1-8.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

In Singapore, being ‘fully vaccinated’ will mean getting a booster as Omicron forces countries to strengthen vaccine rollouts

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Tuesday, Singapore’s government announced that it plans to change its definition of being "fully vaccinated" to include getting a booster shot, joining Israel and others in tightening precautions as the Omicron variant exposes weakness in the world's current vaccine strategy.
PHARMACEUTICALS
deseret.com

Omicron variant infections: What happens to double vaccinated people?

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus can hit the double vaccinated, raising questions about what might happen next in the pandemic. A new study from researchers at the University of Oxford found that two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were less effective at stopping the omicron variant compared to previous variants.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Omicron ‘hopefully not as severe’ as feared, vaccine taskforce chief says

Vaccine taskforce chief Kate Bingham told a select committee that she feels the omicron variant is “hopefully not as severe” as feared. Mrs Bingham said; "It may be it's a milder disease and we need to wait and see on its severity. The government is right to be taking this seriously but data from South Africa suggests it's highly transmissible but hopefully not a severe as we fear."
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC7 Chicago

Fauci says omicron variant can evade vaccine protection, but COVID boosters help

In "sobering news," omicron can evade the protection initial vaccines give, but boosters increase efficacy and better protect against the newest variant of concern, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The variant can also evade protections provided by monoclonal antibodies and convalescent plasma, the White House chief medical adviser told ABC's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

‘Frankenstein’ Omicron variant could spark Covid ‘pandemic 2.0’ if world stays in denial, warns top scientist

THE "FRANKENSTEIN" Omicron variant could spark a Covid "pandemic 2.0" if the world stays in denial, a top US scientist has warned. Attitudes towards the virus have become too “blasé and laid back”, which is seen as a danger point, given initial reports of the new variant’s greater transmissibility, says Dr Eric Feigl-Ding, a senior fellow with the Federation of American Scientists.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

WHO warns fears of omicron could spark new vaccine hoarding

The World Health Organization expressed concerns Thursday that rich countries spooked by the emergence of the omicron variant could step up the hoarding of COVID-19 vaccines and strain global supplies again, complicating efforts to stamp out the pandemic. The U.N. health agency, after a meeting of its expert panel on...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

686K+
Followers
363K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy