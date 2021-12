Here are three key takeaways from Texas Tech’s 69-55 loss to Gonzaga:. Texas Tech was without its leading scorer Terrence Shannon Jr. for one of the biggest games of the season. Shannon has been battling back spasms that limited him to just 20 seconds of play in the second half of the Arkansas State game. Shannon didn’t play a second of this game, leaving the Red Raiders without a 14.3 points per game scorer. Texas Tech obviously directly suffered without Shannon, but his absence forced other players to fill more difficult roles. The Red Raiders lacked the offensive aggressiveness Shannon brings every game, and other players weren’t able to fill that role as efficiently as he has.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO