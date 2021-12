At the beginning of WWII, Winston Churchill had the wisdom to form an all-party government which gave the British people unified leadership at a time of great peril. What if Trump, Pelosi and Schumer had had the maturity to hold a joint press conference and announce that politics will be taken out of the COVID problem? To implement that they were appointing Bill Gates, who has a history of developing vaccines, to head the effort to defeat COVID, and that they would back him with all the funding and authority necessary.

GREEN VALLEY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO