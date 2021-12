We were in Walt Disney World the week after Thanksgiving Nov 28- Dec 4, 2021. We did purchase 3 Individual rides during our stay. We made the decision to purchase as we traveled with my 3 year old granddaughter. We made the decision to limit standing in lines with her over 30 minutes. It was very worth it especially for Rise of the Resistance. It worked seemlessly. We got up at 6:45AM to purchase and schedule our times. We had a 5 minute wait to get into the pre-show. This ride was worth the mo ey for us. We had been unable to get a boarding group on our pre-COVID trip.

TRAVEL ・ 14 DAYS AGO