Texas Southern University graduates will cross the stage during TSU’s Winter Commencement on Saturday, December 11, 2021, in the Health & Physical Education Arena. The university will hold two ceremonies – one at 9:30 a.m. and a second at 12:30 p.m. – to recognize and celebrate students who have persevered through portions of three academic years dealing with COVID and will matriculate with bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral and professional degrees. These students were part of the safe “Return to Tiger Land” for in-person classes with the Fall 2021 semester, following several semesters impacted by the pandemic.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO