Australia’s Cumulus VFX has received a state government grant of A$1 million ($710,000) to relocate within New South Wales from Byron Bay to Ballina, where it will be linked to the Byron Studios that are now in development. The move is just the latest in a succession of developments that are intended to keep Australia’s film and TV production sectors competitive. The relocation and the grant will allow Cumulus to build larger premises and add 50 additional jobs, NSW’s Parliamentary Secretary for Energy and the Arts Ben Franklin said. “This funding boost will assist in the enhanced attraction and servicing of clients in...

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO