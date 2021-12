Adaptive Reuse, Detail, Cowork Interiors Staré Mesto, Czech Republic. Lead Architects: Ján Antal, Martin Stára, Barbora S. Babocká,. Text description provided by the architects. There are only a few buildings with industrial history left in Bratislava. And there are even fewer of those that have managed to adapt to the current needs. But this is not the case with the functionalist heating plant by architect Dušan Jurkovič. Redesigned by Penta Real Estate and the Perspektiv studio, it has been opened to the public after a three-year renovation as a modern coworking center – Base4Work. Known for its sophisticated office projects, the Perspektiv architectural studio has completed the second branch of the Base4Work co-working center inside the Bratislava industrial monument – the first one is located in Prague’s Churchill complex.

