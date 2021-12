During the somewhat darker days of 2020, when everything was suddenly shut down and the economy contracted at the most dramatic rate in history, Volume One lost more than half of our revenue for many months. (Today, while things are looking up, we’re frankly still working our way back.) It was at that time we let people know if they wanted to see our continued work in this community, we needed their help. That’s when we launched our first meaningful membership campaign, and by summer of 2020, nearly 1,000 individuals and families had answered that financial call. We were, and still are, deeply thankful.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO