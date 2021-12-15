ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free Peltier

By Editorials
 6 days ago

I applaud Senator Leahy for calling for the freedom of the longest-serving political prisoner in the United States, 77-year-old Native American, Leonard Peltier, who was accused of killing two FBI agents on the Pine Ridge Reservation in 1975. The FBI...

Leader McConnell (R-KY) Reacts To Manchin’s Decision To Not Support Build Back Better, ‘Exactly What The Country Needed’

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) joined the Guy Benson Show to exclusively react to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s decision to not support President Biden’s build-back better spending bill. McConnell also weighed in on former President Trump’s criticism of him and how he thinks the 2022 midterm elections are shaping up.
POLITICO Playbook PM: Manchin whisperer reveals what really went wrong

STEVE CLEMONS, a good friend of Playbook, knows JOE MANCHIN as well as anyone in Washington. When Steve was recently honored by the French, Manchin was there to celebrate. When Manchin recently sat down with a group of Washington insiders for an off-the-record dinner in a private room at Cafe Milano, it was Steve who hosted it. At a recent soiree at the French ambassador’s residence, Clemons was the guy guiding the senator around the first floor of the Kalorama mansion and acting as a kind of gatekeeper for the dozens of revelers in black tie who wanted face time.
Marjorie Taylor Greene uses racial slur in Turning Point USA address

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene used a racial slur to refer to Asian people while describing the attendees at Turning Point USA’s national conference during her speech over the weekend.The Georgia Republican was speaking on Sunday at the conservative youth group’s four-day conference in Phoenix, Arizona, and remarked on the diversity she saw in the crowd while milling about with attendees at the event.“[W]hen I walked in yesterday, I was like, 'What kind of people come here?’ So I'm walking around and seeing some good people and I see white people, Black people, brown people, yellow people,” said the congresswoman.After...
Rep. Byron Donalds bashes media following Chris Cuomo downfall: 'You can't have this type of corruption'

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., sounded off against the "corrupt" media following the dramatic downfall of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo. "I think that what was going on- not just between him and his brother, but obviously some of the stuff that's been come to light at CNN is very, very serious," Donalds told Fox News. "This is the problem with where the American people have [felt] that journalism and at the quote-unquote ‘free press’ only is on one side of the aisle. And when you have these stories come out about how he's literally trying to manage Andrew Cuomo's political issues, and I'm putting it mildly, by using his position at CNN when he's supposed to be actually bringing the news to the American people. No matter how it comes out, that's his job. Yeah, he should have been removed."
Fauci Warns Omicron Is ‘Raging Through the World’ as Sarah Palin Preaches Resistance to Vaccine Pressure

As Dr. Anthony Fauci is sounding the alarm about the spread of the Omicron variant, Sarah Palin is touting her unvaccinated status as a badge of honor while telling a crowd to “stiffen your spine” in the face of pressure to get inoculated against the disease. Speaking about Omicron on Meet the Press, Fauci said on Sunday, “The one thing that’s very clear, and there’s no doubt about this, is its extraordinary capability of spreading — its transmissibility capability. It is just, you know, raging through the world.” On CNN, the doctor cautioned that Omicron will “take over” as the dominant...
