According to the Environmental Protection Agency, more than 20 percent of households in the United States do not rely on a municipal wastewater system, instead opting for an individual septic system or even a small community cluster system to treat the water. Knowing that, if you have a septic system, it's important to understand how septic systems work and be familiar with the maintenance tasks you can complete to help extend the life of your system by preventing leaks and clogs.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 1 DAY AGO