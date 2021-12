A Roseburg man was cited for theft and warrants by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. The RPD report said at around 3:00 p.m. the 34-year old was contacted in the 1300 block of Northeast Stephens and was allegedly in possession of a speaker that a nearby store had reported as stolen. He had previously been trespassed from that business. The man was cited for first-degree trespass and third-degree theft and the warrant was cleared.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 11 DAYS AGO